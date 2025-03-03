Nasreddine Nabi Issues Update on Tashreeq Morris’ Injury Ahead of Magesi Clash

Nasreddine Nabi has opened up on Tashreeq Morris' injury during Kaizer Chiefs' 1-0 loss against Mamelodi Sundowns at the Lucas Moripe Stadium last weekend

The former SuperSport striker was paired alongside fellow January signing Glody Lilepo upfront but was substituted for Ashley Du Preez in the 26th minute

The South African striker is expected to miss Kaizer Chiefs' midweek fixture against Magesi FC

Kaizer Chiefs manager Nasreddine Nabi has clarified the extent of Tashreeq Morris' injury ahead of their midweek clash against Magesi FC in the Betway Premiership.

The Glamour Boys January signing got injured very early in their 1-0 loss against Mamelodi Sundowns over the weekend. The loss saw Nabi's side move down to eighth on the log after 19 matches played this season.

Morris' early departure from the match affected the Soweto giants' set-up as Lucas Ribeiro's lone strike in the first half settled the result of the tie.

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi provides update on Tashreeq Morris' injury ahead of Magesi FC clash. Photo: @KaizerChiefs.

Source: Twitter

Nabi gives update on Morris' injury

Morris left the pitch after 26 minutes of play and was replaced by Ashley Du Preez, who is also coming back from a short-term injury.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The former SuperSport United star's injury will affect Nabi's setup when they face Magesi FC, as the striker has started their last few games alongside Glody Lilepo upfront.

Nasreddine Nabi laments as Tashreeq Morris' injury cause a setback for Kaizer Chiefs. Photo: @KaizerChiefs.

Source: Twitter

In an interview with iDiskiTimes, the Tunisian gaffer admitted that losing Morris to injury very early against Sundowns was a setback for his team, and will miss the Magesi clash and possibly miss the Nedbank Cup tie against Stellenbosch FC.

"Morris will likely be out for about six or seven days," Nabi shared with iDiski Times when asked about the striker's condition.

"It really hurt us, especially since he's a player who brings so much to the team.

"He's great at pressing the opposition and doesn't allow defenders to relax. But when he went off, we noticed that even the centre-backs were more comfortable on the ball.

"He's also a classic number nine—someone you can rely on when you need to hold up the ball. He gives the team the time and space to move forward and get into attacking positions.

"Plus, when we send in crosses into the box, he's the kind of player who can finish them off. His presence is immense, and losing him definitely had a big impact on our game plan today."

Du Preez or Ranga Chivaviro are expected to take Morris' place in Nabi's starting lineup when Kaizer Chiefs face Carling Knockout Cup champions on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.

The 30-year-old could be back for Amakhosi when they face Cape Town City in nine days.

Nabi hails Kaizer Chiefs star after Sundowns defeat

Briefly News earlier reported that Nabi showered praises on a Kaizer Chiefs star despite his team being on the losing side against Mamelodi Sundowns in the PSL.

The Tunisian mentor is happy that the player produced a top class performance for the first time as a starter under his management.

Source: Briefly News