Nasreddine Nabi Hails Kaizer Chiefs Star After His Performance Against Sundowns

Nasreddine Nabi has showered praises on Edmilson Dove after his performance in Kaizer Chiefs' defeat against Mamelodi Sundowns this weekend

The Tunisian coach was happy with the Mozambique international's performance despite earning his first start since rupturing his Achilles tendon during the pre-season training in Turkey

Netizens also shared their thoughts on the former Cape Town City defender's performance against the defending champions

Nasreddine Nabi has hailed Kaizer Chiefs defender Edmilson Dove for his performance during the Glamour Boys 1-0 loss against Mamelodi Sundowns in the Betway Premiership over the weekend.

The Mozambique international was out of action for over eight months, and earned his first start against the Brazilians and produced a top-notch performance.

Dove ruptured his Achilles tendon during the Soweto giants' pre-season training camp under Nabi in Turkey at the beginning of the Tunisian coach's tenure.

Nasreddine Nabi hails Edmilson Dove after his performance in Kaizer Chiefs' loss against Mamelodi Sundowns. Photo: Phill Magakoe.

Source: Getty Images

Nabi on Dove's performance against Sundowns

According to FARPost, Nasreddine Nabi showered praises on Dove for his wonderful performance against Masandawana despite just returning from an eight-month injury.

The former Cape Town City star played the entire 90 minutes in the first start under Nabi and his performance pleased the former AS FAR Rabat mentor.

Edmilson Dove returns from injury to feature in Kaizer Chiefs' loss against Mamelodi Sundowns in the Betway Premiership. Photo: @KaizerChiefs.

Source: Twitter

“I have to commend him [Dove] because it’s not easy to come into a game like this and play 90 minutes with the intensity we brought, especially after eight months out due to injury,” Nabi said.

“It takes a strong mindset and great character to do that. Defensively, he gave us excellent balance. Offensively, we couldn’t expect too much from him in one day, but he managed to complete the full 90 minutes.

“He’s a player who hasn’t had much playing time, but since December, he’s been training regularly with the team, and today we saw him perform well.”

Fans react to Dove's performance against Sundowns

Sithembiso81078 said:

"Edmilson Dove played very well yesterday, I thought he will not finish that game as it was his first this season but he did well.Well done Dove, he will help us a lot going forward this season."

tidithebroker wrote:

"Dove Edmilson played his best game for Kaizer Chiefs yesterday, I have never seen him so clinical and composed."

Themba Kaebis commented:

"Edmilson Dove played, for someone who hasn't played the whole season he did well #Amakhosi4Life ✌🏽."

Ncibana reacted:

"Dove doesnt know when to play short passes otherwise he played well."

SthehSobethu shared:

"Edmilson Dove's performance is so brilliant for a player who hasn't played for such a long time."

TebohoMmirwa said:

"Come on, Edmilson Dove played his ❤️ out, he really did well."

Source: Briefly News