Nasreddine Nabi has opened up on what he wishes to have from the Mamelodi Sundowns team after Kaizer Chiefs' loss against the Brazilians

The Tunisian mentor has lost all the three matches he's faced the Pretoria giants this season in all competitions

The former AS FAR Rabat boss also gave an insights about the difference between the three defeats the Glamour Boys suffered against Masandawana this campaign

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Nasreddine Nabi has stated what he desired from Mamelodi Sundowns team after Kaizer Chiefs suffered yet another defeat against them in the Betway Premiership.

The Tunisian mentor was sharing his thoughts with the media after the Glamour Boys' 1-0 loss to the Brazilians at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

Sundowns star Lucas Ribeiro Costa scored the only goal of the match as Masandawana opened an 18-point gap on top of the Premier Soccer League table.

Nasreddine Nabi opens up on what he desires from Mamelodi Sundowns team. Photo: @KaizerChiefs.

Source: Twitter

Nabi speaks on the Sundowns team

In his post-match conference, Nabi opened up on what he could take from the Sundowns squad which would be suitable for his team.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The former Young Africans coach craved for the big squad the Brazilians possess.

“I believe we have different types of players and different resources. They have a lot of midfielders, while we have wingers who are more [tricky], so our approaches and assets are unique,” he said.

“The one thing I would take from Sundowns is the depth of their squad — the sheer number of players they have.”

The Tunisian coach also stated the difference between all Kaizer Chiefs' defeats against the defending champions this campaign.

“When you look at the three games we’ve played, in the first match, if it weren’t for some referee errors, we wouldn’t have lost. The second game, for the cup, was just one of those days where nothing went right, and we were completely outplayed,” he added.

“We feel it was just bad luck to lose, especially given our performance, but we need to put all three games into perspective. One team hasn’t won a cup in ten years, while the other has seven consecutive league titles and is dominant in African football, and we are a team still in the process of building.

“I think the players recognize the prestige of the opposition. Even though the standings show a significant gap, on the field, you wouldn’t have noticed any difference today. The points difference wasn’t evident in the game, and we’re on the right track for better results in the future.”

Nabi's only chance of winning a title in his debut season lies in the Nedbank Cup, but they face Stellenbosch FC in the quarter-final next weekend at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Nabi states why Kaizer Chiefs lost to Sundowns

Briefly News also reported that Nasreddine Nabi explained why Kaizer Chiefs lost to Mamelodi Sundowns in the Premier Soccer League.

The Tunisian mentor is still in search of his first positive result against the Pretoria giants since coming to the South African league.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News