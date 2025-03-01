Sundowns vs Kaizer Chiefs: Nabi’s Plan That Might Work Against Cardoso’s Side

Mamelodi Sundowns will host Kaizer Chiefs in their second leg Betway Premiership fixture at the Lucas Moripe Stadium this weekend

The Soweto giants are hoping to get their first win over Sundowns this season after losing their previous two encounters against the Brazilians

A sports analyst explained how Nasreddine Nabi’s plan can work against Sundowns after trying the same thing against Pirates last month

Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs will lock horns in their Betway premiership second-leg fixture this weekend at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

The Brazilians are in form heading into the fixture, which makes them favourites, while Kaizer Chiefs are struggling for consistency.

Masandawana won the first 2-1 at the FNB Stadium with Manqoba Mngqithi still in charge of the team, and it would be difficult for the Glamour Boys to get a positive result against the Brazilians' new boss Miguel Cardoso, who has only lost one PSL game since his arrival.

Nasreddine Nabi is set to lead Kaizer Chiefs against Mamelodi Sundowns for the third time this season. Photo: @KaizerChiefs.

Nabi’s plan that might work

Briefly News had a chat with Sports journalist Uche Anuma, who shared his thoughts about the match.

He explained how the defending champions have grown under Cardoso but believes they’ve shown signs recently that they are beatable.

“Nasreddine Nabi has lost two matches against Mamelodi Sundowns this season, but all the games came during Manqoba Mngqithi’s time at the club,” he said.

“The match this weekend would be different because Sundowns are a much better side, while Kaizer Chiefs also have got a hold of themselves compared to the beginning of this campaign.

“I reckon the match is going to be a different ball game compared to their first two matches played earlier this season.

“Cardoso has lost just one game since taking over the club, but his team have shown glimpses of being a beatable side, especially against TS Galaxy and Marumo Gallants.”

Anuma explained how Kaizer Chiefs can get a positive result against the Brazilians.

“Against Orlando Pirates, Chiefs played their ‘most-disciplined’ game so far this season even though they lost the match,” he added.

“They frustrated their city rivals from start to finish, and the little incident at the end of the match gave the Bucs the win.

“Amakhosi deserved to get something from that match, and if Nabi follow the same plan against Sundowns, then they might get something from the match.

“They now have two good strikers that can cause problems when they counterattack after soaking the pressure like they did against Pirates. They must also take their chances when it comes.”

