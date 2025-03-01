3 Kaizer Chiefs Stars Who Can Cause Problems for Sundowns This Weekend in PSL

Kaizer Chiefs face a big task as they battle Mamelodi Sundowns for all three points in the Premier Soccer League this weekend

The Soweto giants lost their first encounter against the Brazilians this season, and are seeking revenge in the reverse fixture at the Lucas Moripe Stadium

Briefly News highlights three Kaizer Chiefs stars who could cause problems for Mamelodi Sundowns

Kaizer Chiefs will face Mamelodi Sundowns in the Premier Soccer League this weekend and are all out to get their first win against the league leaders this season.

The Glamour Boys lost their last two encounters against the Brazilians this season; one in the Betway Premiership and the other in the Carling Knockout Cup.

Sundowns are obviously tipped as favourites to win the tie due to their form heading into the match, but the Soweto giants can cause them problems just like Polokwane City and TS Galaxy did this season.

Kaizer Chiefs are set to face Mamelodi Sundowns in the Betway Premiership at the Lucas Moripe Stadium this weekend. Photo: @KaizerChiefs.

With Sundowns expected to win the clash, Briefly News lists three Kaizer Chiefs players that could cause problems for Miguel Cardoso’s side this weekend.

Three Kaizer Chiefs stars to look out for against Sundowns

1 Glody Lilepo

Lilepo was signed from France in the January transfer window and has been rated as one of the best winter signings in the Premier Soccer League alongside Jayden Adams and Lucas Suarez.

He has scored three goals since joining the Soweto-based club and constantly shows that he fits into the system of Nasreddine Nabi.

Sundowns defenders need to watch out for the Congolese striker and shouldn’t give him chances like they did when they faced Sekhukhune United in their last match.

The former striker possessed the pace and the goal-scoring prowess to punish Sundowns with any mistake made in the defence line.

2 Pule Mmodi

Mmodi is another threat in the Kaizer Chiefs attack that Sundowns defenders need to be wary of, and it would be good if Khuliso Mudau starts at the right-back position ahead of Thapelo Morena.

Any one of the two South African internationals that starts for Sundowns in the right back position should balance joining the attack and limiting Mmodi’s threat from the left wing.

It might be a key factor in the game as Chiefs might want to sit back and play on a counter, which Mmodi’s pace would be useful for.

3 Mfundo Vilakazi

Vilakazi might be a surprise inclusion for many, but the teenager is one of the exciting options for Nabi on the bench when the game goes south.

The 19-year-old midfielder might not start the game, but he’s come off the bench on different occasions this season to change the dynamics of the match.

He might be the Tunisian coach’s joker once again this weekend against the league leaders.

