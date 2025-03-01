Mamelodi Sundowns vs Kaizer Chiefs: Preview, h2h, Lineups, Time, Where to Watch

The mouthwatering clash between Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs will take centre stage this weekend, with three points up for grabs for both teams

The Brazilians are hoping to extend their lead on top of the Betway Premiership table with a win, while Amakhosi are gunning for redemption after losing their last match

Briefly News outlines some of the things you should know about the high-profile Premier Soccer League fixture this weekend

Mamelodi Sundowns are ready to battle Kaizer Chiefs in their second fixture in the Betway Premiership this season.

The Brazilians won the previous fixture last year 2-1, with the Glamour Boys complaining about some of the controversial calls from the match officials that led to the league leaders' victory.

Briefly News provides some things you must know about the match between the two Premier Soccer League giants this weekend.

Mamelodi Sundowns will host Kaizer Chiefs in their Betway Premiership second-leg clash this weekend. Photo: Mamelodi Sundowns.

Sundowns vs Kaizer Chiefs: All you need to know

Match preview

Mamelodi Sundowns are in high spirits heading into this fixture, as they've only lost two matches all season in the Premier Soccer League. The only major disappointment for the Brazilians so far this season is losing to Magesi FC in the Carling Knockout Final last year.

Masadanwana are working on extending their lead on the PSL table as they are being followed closely by Orlando Pirates, who have four outstanding matches, and a win against Chiefs is all they need to do that.

Kaizer Chiefs, on the other hand, have been hot and cold this season, they struggle for consistency majorly in the Betway Premiership, but the addition of new players in the January transfer window has helped them a little.

A win for Nasreddine Nabi's side against the Pretoria giants could see them move back to the top five on the log.

Team News and possible lineups

Mamelodi Sundowns are still without their first-choice goalkeeper Ronwen Williams due to injury, while their second-choice Denis Onyango is suspended for the tie alongside Aubrey Modiba.

Ex-Sundowns star Gaston Sirino missed out on the opportunity to face his former side after being sent off in Chiefs' clash with SuperSport United in the last game.

Injuries to Wandile Duba and Ashley Du Preez will keep them out of the tie, with Glody Lilepo and Tashreeq Morris expected to lead the attack.

Mamelodi Sundowns possible lineup: Jody February, Grant Kekana, Thapelo Morena, Lucas Suarez, Lunga, Marcelo Allende, Teboho Mokoena, Jayden Adams, Lucas Ribeiro, Iqraam Rayners, Peter Shalulile

Kaizer Chiefs possible lineup: Bruce Bvuma, Reeve Frosler, Inacio Miguel, Rushwin Dortley, Edmilson Dove, Sibongiseni Mthethwa, Thabo Cele, Mduduzi Shabalala, Pule Mmodi, Glody Lilepo, Tashreeq Morris.

Head-to-head

Kaizer Chiefs are without a win against Mamelodi Sundowns in their last ten matches in all competitions, with the Brazilians winning eight and the remaining two games ending in a draw.

Masandawana won their two previous encounters this season, with one of them coming in the Carling Knockout Cup.

Time and where to watch

The match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs is scheduled for 15:30 South African time on Saturday, March 1, 2025, at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

The match will be broadcast live on SuperSport Channel 202.

Source: Briefly News