Lilepo, 3 Other January Signings Making Positive Impacts in Betway Premiership

Premier Soccer League clubs invested heavily in signing new players in the January transfer window with some of them already delivering for their new teams

Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns are two of the big spenders in the winter transfer window and are both reaping the good of the investments they made

Briefly News highlights four players who've made impact in their new clubs in the Betway Premiership since their January transfer move

Several Premier Soccer League clubs were heavily involved in the January transfer window to add more quality players to their squad as they compete in the second half of the season.

Orlando Pirates were one of the clubs in the Betway Premiership that didn't sign any new players to their team in the winter window but loaned out some of their stars.

Briefly News looks at some of the players who have made positive impacts in their respective clubs since joining new clubs in the PSL.

Glody Lilepo in action during Kaizer Chiefs clash with Stellenbosch FC in the Betway Premiership this season. Photo: @KaizerChiefs.

January signings making impact in PSL

1 Glody Lilepo

Lilepo joined Kaizer Chiefs from European side Valenciennes and has gone on to be a good addition to the Amakhosi squad.

He made his debut as a second-half substitute against Orlando Pirates in the Soweto derby and scored his first goal for Chiefs against AmaZulu FC before winning the man of the match against Stellenbosch FC, scoring the only goal of the tie.

The Congolese striker scored Kaizer Chiefs only goal in their 4-1 loss against SuperSport United.

2 Lucas Suarez

Suarez was brought in from South America in the January transfer window, and he hit the ground running immediately.

The Argentine first game in the Betway Premiership was against Sundowns title rivals Orlando Pirates, and he was able to give a top-class performance despite how big his debut match was.

3 Thabo Cele

Another Kaizer Chiefs player on the list is Cele, he has been a fantastic addition to the Glamour Boys midfield since arriving in January.

He formed a formidable partnership with any of the midfielders that play alongside him.

4 Jayden Adams

Adams' move to Mamelodi Sundowns from Stellenbosch FC in the winter transfer window was arguably the biggest transfer news in the PSL in January.

Mamelodi Sundowns are reaping positive results since signing Jayden Adams from Stellenbosch FC in January. Photo: @StellenboschFC.

The South African international has brought in fresh ideas into Masandawana’s midfield and was on the scoresheet twice.

