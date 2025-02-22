Pirates Came Back From a Goal Down to Beat Cape Town City at Orlando Stadium

Orlando Pirates kept it late as they fought back from a goal down in the first half to get a deserving revenge against Cape Town City at the Orlando Stadium

The Soweto-based club lost the first leg of the tie in the Betway Premiership, but secured all three points in the second leg on Saturday afternoon

The Buccaneers close in on Mamelodi Sundowns on the Premier Soccer League table with the win

Orlando Pirates came from a goal down to defeat Cape Town City 2-1 during their Betway Premiership clash at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Haashim Domingo's first-half goal was cancelled out by second-half strikes from Tshegofatso Mabasa and Goodman Mosele as the Sea Robbers sealed all three points at home.

The win put Jose Riveiro's men nine points behind Mamelodi Sundowns on the Premier Soccer League table.

Orlando Pirates defeat Cape Town City in their Betway Premiership fixture on Saturday, February 22, 2025. Photo: @orlandopirates.

Source: Twitter

Pirates defeat Cape Town City to close in on Sundowns

Orlando Pirates were the first team to put pressure on their opponent in the opening minutes of the match after Bandile Shandu collected a lovely long ball from deep and tried to tee up Tshegofatso Mabasa, but the Cape Town City's defence stopped the attack.

The Bucs continue to put pressure on City, and in the 3rd minute Relebohile Mofokeng got the first shot on target of the match, but his left-footed shot was saved by Darren Keet.

Keet was called into action two minutes later after Thalente Mbatha linked up with Deon Hotto in the fifth minute.

It was Cape Town City that first found the back of the net despite Pirates being the better side. A lovely one-two between Francis and Tjiueza sets the Namibian through, and his cutback finds Haashim Domingo, who calmly slots it past Sipho Chaine to give the visitors the lead.

Pirates go all out for an equaliser, and a shot from Mofokeng in the 41st minute was saved by Keet, which was the last major attack in the first half.

The Soweto giants were immediately forced to defend after the restart, with the visitors attacking through a corner, but the threat was comfortably dealt with.

Pressure from the Sea Robbers paid off in the 67th minute after Mabasa put the ball past Keet for the first time in the match.

The Bucs' second-half substitute Mosele sealed all three points for the home side after hitting the back of the net in the 87th minute.

Orlando Pirates next match in the Betway Premiership will be an away fixture against Marumo Gallants next weekend and need to win their upcoming three games if they want to regain the top spot from Mamelodi Sundowns.

Source: Briefly News