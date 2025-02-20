Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates have been fined a combined R275 000 for unruly fan behaviour by the PSL

PSL giants Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs have been fined a combined R275,000 by local football bosses due to unruly fan behaviour.

Chiefs and Pirates’ supporters were found guilty of throwing missiles during key matches this season while both clubs pleaded guilty to the charges.

Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs have both been fined by the PSL for unruly fan behaviour.

Pirate’s charges came after their 4-1 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns and were fined R100 000 with R25 000 suspended.

Pirates' fine was confirmed in the tweet below:

According to iDisiki Times, PSL lawyer Zola Majavu said both clubs pleaded guilty and will be made an example of for other clubs.

Majavu said:

“Both clubs will also share the costs of Thursday’s hearing and were ordered to publish these sanctions on their respective websites within seven days to show their fans that this type of behaviour is punishing the clubs and not the perpetrators themselves.”

Chiefs' fine was confirmed in the tweet below:

Both clubs were forced to pay suspended fees

Chiefs were found guilty after their fans’ misconduct during the Soweto derby when they lost 1-0 to Pirates and were forced to pay R150 000.

The Soweto club was fined R150 000, with R50 000 being suspended while they were forced to pay a previously suspended R50 000 for the actions in the Soweto derby.

Chiefs fans have recently voiced concern over coach Nasreddine Nabi following a 4-1 drubbing to SuperSport United while Pirates also paid a previously suspended R50 000.

Orlando Pirates were fined after fan's behaviour during their 4-1 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns.

Fans want heavier punishments

Local football fans reacted on social media to say the PSL needs to consider heavier punishments as clubs are fined too often for unruly supporter behaviour.

Mu Sah is feeling the pain:

“We got a 4-1 whooping and now we're being fined. What's going on with the Soweto giants?”

Siyacela Nzuza made a suggestion:

“The PSL and municipalities should consider introducing advanced camera systems and technology in stadiums to effectively identify and address lawbreakers, rather than penalizing teams for the behaviour of a few individuals.”

T-Master The'Realist asked a question:

“Why three weeks later?”

Phakamisa Ngxumale said the PSL must consider a heavier punishment:

“Come on PSL, you can do better than that! R125k is nothing to these big clubs. If you want to make a statement, give them a fine that'll hurt. At least R1 million, that would show that you're serious.”

Amandla Stemele was frustrated:

“When will our fans learn that this never changes the referee’s decisions or the outcome of the game?”

