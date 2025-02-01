Orlando Pirates make it four wins in a row in the Soweto derby as they defeated Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 in the Betway Premiership at the FNB Stadium on Saturday, February, 2025.

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Patrick Maswanganyi scored the only goal of the game as the Buccaneers sealed all three points against their bitter rivals.

Pirates beat Kaizer Chiefs in Soweto derby

Kaizer Chiefs had the first best chance to go ahead in the opening minutes of the match, but Pule Mmodi's decision to round Sipho Chaine didn't come out well as the South African goalkeeper cut out the ball.

In the 21st minute, Relebohile Mofokeng was released on goal, but couldn't finish as Inacio Miguel recovered to kick the ball away.

Thalente Mbatha was close to giving the Bucs the deal, but his shot from outside the box failed to punish Bruce Bvuma's mistake in the 25th minute.

Mabasa missed a glorious chance two minutes after 30 minutes of play after his shot was blocked by Rushwin Dortley in the box.

Pirates got their biggest chance in the first half and it was through Bvuma's mistake one again, but Mabasa failed to bury the chance.

The first half ended in a goalless draw, with both teams having chances to go forward.

Kaizer Chiefs began the second half as they started the first, and had the first shot on target of the game after Mmodi tested Chaine from outside the box.

In the 56th minute Mabasa got another good chance to put the Sea Robbers in the lead but Bvuma pulled off a great save from the South African striker's shot to keep scoreline goalless.

Pirates continued to put more pressure on Chiefs and a volley from Mofokeng was saved against my Bvuma in the 59th minute.

Ranga Chivaviro's curling shot was inches over the bar in the 75th minute. He had another chance four minutes later, but his effort was saved by Chaine.

Deon Hotto found himself in a good space to score, but his left-footed shot was saved by Bvuma, and the resulting corner was met by Sibisi header but it went across the face of goal.

The Namibian international had another chance after Pirates counter-attacked the Glamour Boys in the 87th minute, but his shot was saved by Bvuma once again.

The match was looking like it was going to end goalless, but the Bucs received a late controversial penalty with was converted by Maswanganyi in a panenka style sending Bvuma the wrong way.

Source: Briefly News