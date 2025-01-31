Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs: Preview, h2h, Lineups, Time, Where to Watch

Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates will face each other in the first encounter of the Soweto derby this season in the Premier Soccer League

The two Betway Premiership giants are battling for all three points this weekend at the FNB Stadium

Briefly News takes a look at some of the things you need to know about the biggest club football rivalry match in the South African league

Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs are set to battle for all three points in the first Soweto derby in the Betway Premiership this season.

The Soweto derby is regarded as one of the biggest rivalries in African club football, and the whole South Africa will be on standstill when both sides locked horns this weekend.

Nasreddine Nabi will be experiencing his first Soweto derby after joining the Glamour Boys last summer, while Jose Riveiro is familiar with the rivalry and will hope to continue his unbeaten run against the Buccaneers' city rivals.

Relebohile Mofokeng in action during last season's Soweto derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs in the PSL. Photo: Phill Magakoe.

Source: Getty Images

Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs: All you need to know

Match preview

Orlando Pirates are in good form going into the match as they are blazing hot in all competitions this season especially in he Premier Soccer League and the CAF Champions League.

The Sea Robbers are working on dethroning Mamelodi Sundowns in the Betway Premiership and are just six points behind the league leaders, which means they need a win against Amakhosi to put more pressure on the defending champions.

The Bucs are through to the second round of the Nedbank Cup after defeating Richards Bay in their last match 3-1. They are also in the quarter-finals of the CAF Champions League, but their next opponent is yet to be determined.

Kaizer Chiefs on the other hand are working earnestly on returning to continental football next season, and need a win against the Sea Robbers to move up on the log.

Nabi's side have been struggling to remain consistent in the league, but their last two games ended in a win against Sekhukhune United in the Betway Premiership, and a resounding 4-0 thrashing of Free State Agents FC in the Nedbank Cup.

Team News and possible lineups

Orlando Pirates will have their full squad ready for the tie with Nkosinathi Sibisi returning from suspension. The only major concern for them is the availability of Olisa Ndah and Paseko Mako, and their fitness will be reviewed before kick-off.

The game also comes too early for Goodman Mosele who recently returned from injury and just resumed training with the squad. There's no update about the availability of Monnapule Saleng for the match.

Kaizer Chiefs added three new players, Tashreeq Morris, Thabo Cele, and Glody Lilepo to their squad earlier this week, but it looks like only Cele might make his debut against Pirates this weekend.

Morris is suspended for the match while it's yet to be confirmed if Lilepo has received his working permit.

South African strikers Ashley Du Preez and Wandile Duba are both ruled out of the tie due to injury, and it looks like Ranga Chivaviro is the only striker available for the game.

Orlando Pirates possible lineup: Sipho Chaine, Deano Van Rooyen, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Thabiso Sesane, Deon Hotto, Makhehleni Makhaula, Thalente Mbatha, Patrick Maswanganyi, Relebohile Mofokeng, Mohau Nkota, Tshegofatso Mabasa.

Kaizer Chiefs possible lineup: Bruce Bvuma, Reeve Frosler, Inacio Miguel, Rushwin Dortley, Bradley Cross, Sibongiseni Mthethwa, Samkelo Zwane, George Matlou, Mduduzi Shabalala, Pule Mmodi, Ranga Chivaviro.

Head-to-head

Orlando Pirates are hoping to extend their unbeaten run against the Glamour Boys to four, after winning the last three Soweto derbies.

In contrast to that, Kaizer Chiefs have a good record in the Premier Soccer League, they've won three out of the last five meetings in the Betway Premiership.

Time and where to watch

The Soweto derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates is scheduled for 15:30 South African time on Saturday, February 1, 2025, at the FNB Stadium.

The match will be broadcast live on SuperSport Channel 202 and SABC 1.

Source: Briefly News