CAF CL Semis: 3 Sundowns Stars Who Deserve to Start Against Al Ahly in Cairo
Mamelodi Sundowns are looking for a win in the return leg of their CAF Champions League semi-final clash with Al Ahly after playing out a goalless draw in the first leg.
The Brazilians need all the help they can get in the second leg against the defending champions, as they didn't pose enough of a threat while having the advantage at home.
*Briefly News* highlights the three Sundowns stars who deserve to start in the return leg at Cairo International Stadium next weekend.
Three Sundowns stars to start against Al Ahly in Cairo
1. Themba Zwane
Zwane is just returning from a long-term injury and was introduced in the second half in the first leg. The South African international showed glimpses of his talent in the short period he spent on the pitch against the Red Devils.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
The 34-year-old was given a new contract on his return from injury, and his expertise in creating chances, as well as converting them, will be needed in the return leg.
2. Iqraam Rayners
Rayners started the first leg on the bench, with Miguel Cardoso opting for a lone striker in Peter Shalulile. The Brazilians need a goal in the second leg and should throw in more forwards to boost their chances of scoring.
The former Stellenbosch FC star is also capable of playing on the wings and can connect well with Shalulile up front.
3. Ronwen Williams
Williams could be the difference-maker for Sundowns in the tie, as they are expected to be under pressure for most of the game.
The South African goalkeeper is rated as one of the best goalkeepers in the world, and if the tie ends goalless after 120 minutes of play, he’s perfect for penalty shootouts.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (Sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.