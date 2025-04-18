Themba Zwane signs a new contract with Mamelodi Sundowns, reaffirming his long-term commitment to the club amid a crucial stage in their CAF Champions League campaign

Zwane has returned to full training, though his match readiness for the semi-final against Al Ahly remains under assessment, according to coach Miguel Cardoso

The veteran midfielder's loyalty and leadership continue to be a cornerstone for Sundowns, bringing experience and continuity to a young, ambitious squad

Mamelodi Sundowns have confirmed that long-serving midfielder Themba Zwane has penned a new contract with the club, reaffirming his commitment to the reigning Premiership champions. The 35-year-old, who has been a central figure in Sundowns’ dominance over the last decade, extended his stay at Chloorkop amid a crucial stage in the club’s CAF Champions League campaign.

A key figure at Chloorkop

Zwane’s influence in the Sundowns midfield has been undeniable, with his creativity, composure, and leadership playing a vital role in the team’s domestic and continental success. Despite struggling with injuries this season — including a torn Achilles tendon suffered during Bafana Bafana duty — Zwane remains a valued member of Miguel Cardoso’s squad. The new deal comes as a show of faith from the club, who are backing the midfielder to return to full strength and continue contributing at the highest level.

Return to action on the horizon

Earlier this week, coach Miguel Cardoso confirmed that Zwane had resumed full training, though he cautioned that the veteran’s match fitness remains under assessment. While it’s unclear whether he will feature in the CAF Champions League semi-final against Al Ahly this weekend, his contract extension is a timely morale boost for the team.

“We’re working on getting him fully integrated again,”

Cardoso said earlier.

“He’s training normally, and it’s about finding the right moment for him to return to competitive action.”

Loyalty rewarded

Zwane has spent his entire senior career at Sundowns after being promoted from the club’s development ranks. His loyalty and consistency have seen him win numerous league titles, domestic cups, and the 2016 CAF Champions League trophy. With over 400 appearances and a wealth of experience, Zwane’s decision to extend his stay ensures continuity and leadership within a squad brimming with young talent.

Focus shifts to CAF semi-final

Sundowns will host Egyptian giants Al Ahly in the first leg of their CAF Champions League semi-final at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday. While the focus remains on the pitch, Zwane’s contract renewal signals the club’s intent to maintain a strong foundation as they chase more silverware.

