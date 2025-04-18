Themba Zwane is back in full training after a long injury layoff and could feature in the CAF Champions League semi-final first leg against Al Ahly

Miguel Cardoso confirms Zwane’s availability but hints he may not be ready for a full 90-minute match, especially at Champions League intensity

Mothobi Mvala is also on the comeback trail, with both players expected to play key roles in the final stretch of Sundowns' season

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has confirmed that veteran midfielder Themba Zwane is back in full training and could be in line to feature in their high-stakes CAF Champions League semi-final against Al Ahly this weekend. Zwane, 35, has endured a frustrating 2024/25 season, limited to only five appearances due to a torn Achilles tendon sustained while on international duty with Bafana Bafana. The injury occurred during South Africa’s 1–1 draw with Congo Brazzaville in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in October last year.

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has confirmed that veteran midfielder Themba Zwane is back in full training.

Source: Twitter

Return managed with caution

Cardoso stressed that the club has carefully managed Zwane’s recovery, ensuring that both he and fellow returnee Mothobi Mvala are reintroduced gradually through friendly matches before being considered for full competitive action.

“Themba is growing his condition,” Cardoso said. “I told you we had a plan to bring injured players back. Now Themba is not injured; he is training normally and developing his condition so he can play.”

The Portuguese mentor, however, admitted uncertainty over Zwane’s match readiness, particularly for a full 90 minutes in a high-intensity fixture such as the CAF Champions League semi-final.

Game-time decision for Al Ahly tie

“If it can be tomorrow or the next game, I don’t exactly know, but he is available,”

Cardoso added.

“He has some restraints, mostly in terms of playing 90 minutes at the level required.”

He added that the technical team would determine the best way to integrate Zwane into the team’s tactical structure during this decisive period of the campaign.

“Let’s see how he can help us and how we can introduce him into the team dynamic in the best way. That’s what we’ve been working on over the last few weeks.”

Cardoso also noted that Mvala is progressing well, albeit not quite at the same level as Zwane, and both players could still play crucial roles before the season concludes.

The Portuguese coach acknowledged uncertainty about Zwane's readiness, especially for a full 90 minutes in the high-intensity CAF Champions League semi-final.

Source: Twitter

Key fixture looms

Sundowns will host defending champions Al Ahly in the first leg at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday at 15:00. The Tshwane giants are aiming to reach their first CAF Champions League final since 2016.

