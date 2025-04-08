Mamelodi Sundowns have put contract negotiations with star midfielder Themba Zwane on hold, leaving his future at the club uncertain

Zwane, who has been sidelined with an Achilles injury since October, is resuming training but must prove his fitness before any decisions are made

Sundowns are taking a measured approach, prioritising Zwane’s full recovery and performance before committing to a new contract, as they prepare for the final stretch of the season

Mamelodi Sundowns are taking a cautious approach with veteran midfielder Themba Zwane, pausing contract negotiations amid fitness concerns.

Themba Zwane, affectionately known as Mshishi, has not featured for Mamelodi Sundowns since sustaining an Achilles injury while on international duty with Bafana Bafana in October.

Zwane Yet to Return After Long-Term Injury

Themba Zwane, affectionately known as Mshishi, has not featured for Mamelodi Sundowns since sustaining an Achilles injury while on international duty with Bafana Bafana in October.

The 35-year-old midfielder picked up the injury during the 2025 AFCON qualifier against Congo Brazzaville and subsequently underwent surgery.

Zwane has spent the last five months in recovery but recently resumed light training at Chloorkop.

He is expected to feature in upcoming friendly matches before returning to competitive football.

His current contract expires in June, and while fans hope to see him continue at the club, his future remains uncertain.

Sundowns Taking a Wait-and-See Approach

According to sources close to the club, Sundowns have decided to put contract talks on hold until Zwane proves his fitness and form.

Management is reportedly prioritising his full recovery and wants to see the midfielder performing at his usual high standard before committing to a new deal.

The club wants to see him back on the pitch and performing at his best before making any decisions,” a source revealed.

They want to ensure he’s fully recovered and can still contribute significantly.”

This move signals a cautious but strategic stance from Sundowns, who recognise the player's importance but also the realities of his age and recent injury.

CAF Champions League and Nedbank Cup Loom Large

Zwane’s absence has been deeply felt, especially with Sundowns competing on multiple fronts.

The team recently claimed a 1-0 first-leg win over Esperance of Tunisia in the CAF Champions League quarterfinal and will travel for the second leg on Tuesday night. Upon returning, Masandawana will face Kaizer Chiefs in a blockbuster Nedbank Cup semi-final.

A victory there could set up a tantalising final against either Orlando Pirates or Marumo Gallants.

Zwane’s Experience Still Valued

Despite the pause in contract talks, coach Miguel Cardoso remains hopeful of having Zwane available for the crucial run-in.

With seven Betway Premiership matches remaining and Orlando Pirates just 12 points behind with four games in hand, experience could prove vital. Zwane’s return could be the boost Sundowns need as they chase domestic and continental glory.

