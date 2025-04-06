After Wydad's 1-0 loss to Moghreb Tetouan and their elimination from the Throne Cup, Rulani Mokwena expressed his deep frustration with the team's mentality

Wydad’s president, Hicham Ait Menna, has called an urgent meeting with Mokwena to discuss the team’s poor performances and the disappointing defeat

Netizens are divided, with some criticizing Mokwena's inability to deliver results despite significant support

Wydad Casablanca's coach, Rulani Mokwena, is under intense scrutiny after his team's disappointing 1-0 loss to Moghreb Tetouan in the Throne Cup, which led to their elimination from the competition.

The match has left Wydad fans and management frustrated, with a particularly critical meeting called by the club’s president, Hicham Ait Menna, set to take place in the coming hours.

The meeting is expected to address not only the team's poor performance in the recent cup match but also the lack of momentum and inconsistent form in recent games.

Wydad's Urgent Meeting: Rulani Mokwena’s Future Under Scrutiny

Mokwena, who has been in charge of Wydad for a significant period, expressed his dissatisfaction with the mentality of his players.

In a post-match interview, he said,

At this time of the season, we have to win. My ego for beautiful football is no longer important than the results, and I said this to the players.

He continued,

It's not good enough to play well and not win. I am very disappointed in the team.

Mokwena’s Strong Criticism: A Shift in Approach Needed

Mokwena's frustration boiled over as he pointed out the mentality issues affecting the team.

Now, we need to change the mentality, change the players, or change the coach," he added, signalling the urgency for a drastic transformation.

His words echo a growing sense of urgency at the club, with the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup fast approaching and fans demanding better performances. Although Mokwena’s tactical approach has been praised in the past, the pressure on him is mounting.

The head coach has always been known for his emphasis on playing attractive football, but results have not been forthcoming, and now, the club’s higher-ups are questioning whether Mokwena is the right man to lead the team forward.

A Critical Meeting Ahead: What’s Next for Mokwena?

Wydad’s president has scheduled a high-stakes meeting with Rulani Mokwena and other key figures to discuss the future of the team.

With tensions high and questions surrounding Mokwena's ability to motivate his players, the meeting could potentially determine his future at the club.

Rumors are already swirling that Mokwena’s time at the club may be coming to an end, and the coming hours could be crucial.

Netizens' Reactions

Chitova

He may not even make it to the club world cup at this rate. After all the signings he did, he can't say the club did not support him. He has been underwhelming given all the support.

UChris Brown remarked,

At this point, they can fire him, he deserves a team that'll afford him some freedom. Freedom to learn, freedom to make mistakes. The team has improved under him, if they aren't convinced, let him go."

Luthando M

This Wydad Casablanca Football Team has shown to everyone that they do not want to go to CWC 2025 with Rhulani at the helm, and Mokwena himself has lost the dressing room. In short, he'll be dismissed in that meeting with immediate effect.

Charles M

His coming back home but Nabi is being treated well."

Impondomise

Welcome back to South Africa 🇿🇦 Pep Light. Our neighbours are calling you."

FC

You love Rulani 🤣🤣 this club supported him, but he ain't returning the favor.

Thula

Tell Rulani to look come home, there are trophies at home waiting for him."

Walter Raman

Wydad boss must just fire Rhulani instead of these weekly threats. Who can perform under duress?"

