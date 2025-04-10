Rulani Mokwena is expected to receive a significant financial payout from Wydad Athletic Club following his early departure

The South African mentor’s stint at the Moroccan giants has been cut short despite signing a three-year deal with the Red Castle last summer

Wydad are reportedly mandated to pay a hefty financial penalty due to the early termination of his contract

Rulani Mokwena has decided to leave Wydad Athletic at the end of the season and he's expected to be compensated handsomely by the Moroccan club in terms of finance.

The Mamelodi Sundowns coach joined the Moroccan giants last summer after leaving the Brazilians at the end of the 2023-24 season, but has failed to lead them to glory in the Botola Pro League and also in the Throne Cup.

The Red Castle are third on the Botola Pro 1 league table, level on points with FUS Rabat who are third, and two points behind second place team AS FAR Rabat. There are five games left in the league this season and Mokwena is tasked with securing second place.

What Mokwena could pocket from Wydad exit deal

According to a report by Modern Ghana, Mokwena's departure from Wydad could trigger a huge financial penalty for the Red Castle.

The South African tactician is said to be up for $1 million in compensation as he didn't complete the three years he signed with the Moroccan giants last summer.

Mokwena was one of the highest paid coaches in the Premier Soccer League during his time with Masandawana, and he's also one of the top earning managers in the Botola Pro League.

The 38-year-old could return to the South African league after leaving Wydad AC at the end of this campaign as he's currently being linked with the coaching job at Orlando Pirates.

He once worked as an interim coach for the Sea Robbers and could make a possible return to the club with Jose Riveiro leaving at the end of the contract in June.

Another former Mamelodi Sundowns coach, Pitso Mosimane is also reportedly linked with the job, but the Soweto giants are still yet to make a decision on who they are going with as they are focused on finishing strong this season with the Betway Premiership, CAF Champions League, and the Nedbank Cup still up for grabs.

What's next for Mokwena's Wydad AC

Mokwena will lead his team against their bitter rivals, Raja Casablanca, in their next match in the Moroccan league.

The match is schedule to take place at the iconic Stade Mohammed V on Saturday, April 12, 2025, according to Soccerway.

It's a must-win game for the Red Castle, as it is important to their quest of securing second place which would guarantee them a place in next season's CAF Champions League qualification stage.

The first leg of the tie at the Stade Larbi Zaouli ended 1-1 last year.

