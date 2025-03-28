FIFA CWC: How Much Sundowns Will Earn As Participation Fees Compared to Others

Mamelodi Sundowns are set to receive a massive participation fee for being one of the clubs to feature in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup

The Premier Soccer League giants will be handsomely rewarded alongside their African counterparts; Al Ahly, Esperance and Wydad Athletic Club

The Brazilians could make billions of Rands if they end up winning the newly shaped World Cup for clubs in North America

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Mamelodi Sundowns are set to be rewarded heavily with a huge participating fee after being one of the clubs to represent Africa at the forthcoming 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in North America.

The newly-formed tournament will feature 32 clubs from all over the world with Masandawana being joined by Al Ahly of Egypt, Esperance of Tunisia and Moroccan giants Wydad Athletic Club.

The Premier Soccer League giants got to know their group-stage opponents last few months, and were drawn in Group F alongside European giants Borussia Dortmund, Brazil's Fluminense and South Korean professional football club Ulsan HD.

Mamelodi Sundowns are set to receive a massive participation fee from FIFA as one of the rewards for being among clubs partaking in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. Photo: Phill Magakoe/Octavio Passos.

Source: Getty Images

Sundowns to earn big participation fee from FIFA

According to iDiskiTimes, FIFA confirmed the ground breaking prize money and huge participation fees for the competition through it's president, Gianni Infantino.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“The structure of the FIFA Club World Cup showcases the peak of club football, offering the largest prize pool in the history of football tournaments. With a 7-match group stage and playoff system, the winners could secure a payout of up to USD 125 million,” explained FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

"Beyond the prize money for the competing clubs, we are introducing an exceptional solidarity investment program, aiming to allocate an additional 250 million dollars to clubs worldwide. This initiative will certainly give a major boost to our mission of growing football on a global scale.

“Furthermore, FIFA will not retain any portion of the tournament’s earnings, as all revenue will be reinvested into club football. Additionally, no funds from FIFA’s reserves, which are dedicated to the development of global football through our 211 Member Associations, will be used."

With this explanation, Sundowns alongside the three clubs from Africa will receive a huge sum of $9.55 million (R174 million) in participation fees, which is the same for Asian teams, but it is way lower compared to their European and South American counterparts.

Romy Gai, FIFA Chief Business Officer unveil the FIFA Club World Cup Trophy during the FIFA Club World Cup Trophy Tour in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo: Yasser Bakhsh.

Source: Twitter

European clubs are set to receive between the range of $12.81 - $38.19 million (R233m – R696m). The amount paid to each European sides will be based on a ranking that takes into account both sporting performance and commercial factors.

Participation fees for all clubs according to their continent

1. Europe: R233m – R696m ($12.81 - 38.19 million)

2. South America: R277m ($15.21 million)

3. North, Central American & Caribbean: R174m ($9.55 million)

4. Asia: R174m ($9.55 million)

5. Africa: R174m ($9.55 million)

6. Oceania: R65m ($3.58 million)

During the competition, each clubs are entitle to a sum of R36 million per win in the group phase while a draw will earn you R18 million.

The prize money breakdown for each round is as follows:

1. Second Round: +R137m ($7.5 million)

2. Quarterfinals: +R239m ($13.125 million)

3. Semifinals: +R383m ($21 million)

4. Finalist: +R547m ($30 million)

5. Winner: +R729m ($40 million)

The prizes for each round are accumulative, and the team that end up claiming the title of could go home with a sum of $125 million (R2.28 billion).

Sundowns star put Bafana in FIFA's hot waters

Briefly News also reported that a Mamelodi Sundowns star could cost Bafana Bafana dearly as they land in FIFA's hot waters after an uncalled mistake against Lesotho in the World Cup qualifiers.

South Africa could be punished if found guilty by the World Football governing body's disciplinary committee.

Source: Briefly News