The reigning Betway Premiership champions, Mamelodi Sundowns, have confirmed the emotional exits ahead of the new season

Rivaldo Coetzee leaves after 8 years and 14 trophies, while Lebohang Maboe departs with 12 trophies and 183 appearances

Mamelodi Sundowns faithful have shared emotional farewells, praising both players for their humility, loyalty, and unforgettable moments

Betway Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns have confirmed the departure of two of their longest-serving star players. The club announced on their X (formerly Twitter) account, stating that they are releasing Lebohang Maboe and Rivaldo Coetzee.

The duo have been instrumental in the Brazilians' dominance over the past few seasons but were not part of the squad that travelled to the USA for the Club World Cup, where Sundowns won one game against Ulsan Hyundai.

Coetzee bows out after eight years and 14 trophies

Rivaldo Coetzee joined the Tshwane giants in 2017 from Cape Town-based outfit Ajax Cape Town. He went on to make more than 100 appearances for the club.

The club expressed its appreciation on Sunday, saying:

"The Yellow Nation thanks Rivaldo Coetzee for eight years as a Sandawana. After winning 14 trophies in his time with the club and making over 130 appearances, the Mamelodi Sundowns family wishes you all the best in your next chapter."

Maboe’s decorated journey comes to an end

Lebohang Maboe leaves the club following the end of his contract. His time with Masandawana comes to a glorious end after lifting 12 trophies and making nearly 200 appearances.

"After 7 memorable years, 12 trophies, 183 appearances and that unforgettable league-winning hat-trick, the Yellow Nation bids farewell to Lebohang Maboe. Masandawana wishes you nothing but success as you enter your next chapter," the club said in a statement.

Mamelodi Sundowns fans say their emotional goodbyes

@DisaRoboro

"Release Neo, we are waiting for him"

@ThabangTalks

"Thank you, Lebza, for serving our Yellow Nation. We will never forget the 5th of September 2020 when you scored a hat-trick in the last game of the season against Black Leopards, that stop Chiefs from winning the league. God bless you, man. We love you. 🙌🏾🔥💛"

@MokwadiMo

"Maboe is one of the players that is not selfish at all, he didn't play for glory. He literally made others shine. This is one of the guys who played for Zwane and Percy to shine. Best wishes Lebza 💛"

@MSFC__

"He carried us in 2018/2019 season 💛💚👆🏽👏🏾"

@Bafana_ba_style

"Thank you, Lebza. You served the yellow badge with distinctions"

@FKolobe_Malepe

"Injuries derailed his career. We wish him well with his future endeavours 👏"

@LetshelaJonas

"I don't like reading about our prized players leaving the team. This applies to the next goodbyes too. It hurts. But we're 👆🏾 forever"

@NelouTheG

"Injuries man, injuries 💔"

@Bafana_ba_style

"The system, thank you for all the memories 💚💙💛"

