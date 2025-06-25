Mamelodi Sundowns Crash Out of FIFA Club World Cup After Being Held by Fluminense
Mamelodi Sundowns have crashed out of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup after playing out a goalless draw against Brazilian side Fluminense in their final group match at the Hard Rock Stadium on Wednesday afternoon in Miami, Florida.
The Premier Soccer League giants needed a win against the South American side in order to progress to the next round after gathering three points in their first two group games: a win against Ulsan Hyundai and a narrow defeat against Borussia Dortmund.
The Brazilian Serie A side fielded a strong line-up, with former Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain defender Thiago Silva making the starting XI.
Ulsan HD are also out of the competition after losing all their three matches, while Masandawana finished with four points.
More to follow...
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (Sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.