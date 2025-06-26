Mamelodi Sundowns earned a significant sum despite being eliminated from the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup group stage

The PSL champions finish third in Group F with four points, behind Borussia Dortmund and Fluminense

The Betway Premiership giants end as the top African team in the tournament, outperforming other African sides in the competition

Mamelodi Sundowns made a huge sum of money at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup after being eliminated from the group stage of the competition on Wednesday evening.

The Premier Soccer League giants started the competition on a good note with a win against South Korean side Ulsan Hyundai, before going on to suffer a narrow defeat against Borussia Dortmund and ending the group phase with a goalless draw against Fluminense.

The Betway Premiership champions finished third in Group F with four points, behind Borussia Dortmund and Fluminense, while Ulsan HD finished at the bottom of the group.

Mamelodi Sundowns players pose for a picture ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Group F football match against Brazil's Fluminense. Photo: Chandan Khanna

Source: Getty Images

The Brazilians will end the tournament as the African side with the most points and were the better team from the continent that participated in the competition.

How much Sundowns made at the FIFA Club World Cup

Sundowns' top-notch performance at the FIFA Club World Cup is reflected in the amount they took home from the competition.

The Pretoria-based club collected R174 million as a participation fee, the same as other clubs that represented Africa at the competition.

Mamelodi Sundowns players celebrate one of their goals in their FIFA Club World Cup clash against Borussia Dortmund. Photo: Joe Robbins

Source: Getty Images

The win against Ulsan HD earned them a whopping sum of R36 million, with an added R18 million for their goalless draw against Fluminense on Wednesday evening.

The total amount Sundowns gathered at the competition was R228 million, which is more than any other African club at the tournament.

Sundowns prize money breakdown

Participation fee: R174 million

Win over Ulsan: R36 million

Draw vs Fluminense: R18 million

Overall: R228 million

What's next for Mamelodi Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns squad will have their well deserved break after ending the season with just one title which is the Betway Premiership, and a final in the CAF Champions League, a semi-final finish in the Nedbank Cup, and a group stage crash out in the FIFA Club World Cup.

There is no official statement from the club yet on when they will resume pre-season training and start preparation for the 2025-26 season.

Miguel Cardoso will likely continue as the coach of the Brazilians, and some players will be released and some sent out on loan for new quality players to come in.

A number of players have been linked with a move to Masandawana this summer, and the prize money from the Club World Cup would be useful in the transfer market.

Dortmund coach explains why it's hard to face Sundowns

Briefly News earlier reported that Borussia Dortmund head coach Niko Kovac explained why it is difficult to play against Mamelodi Sundowns after his team played against them at the FIFA Club World Cup.

The former Bayern Munich manager led his team to a slender win against the SA side and it admitted he was not surprised about the PSL giants' quality.

