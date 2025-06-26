Mamelodi Sundowns were eliminated from the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup after a goalless draw against Fluminense

After the match, Sundowns players and staff danced in front of the legion of their fans at the Hard Rock Stadium

Netizens have shared mixed reactions to the dance and expressed dissatisfaction at the celebration in the face of defeat

Mamelodi Sundowns bowed out of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup after playing out a goalless draw against Brazilian side Fluminense in their final group match at the Hard Rock Stadium on Wednesday afternoon in Miami, Florida.

This was a must-win game for Masandawana, after losing their previous game to Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund 4-3. Their campaign had started on a positive footing with a narrow 1-0 victory against Ulsan Hyundai.

Mamelodi Sundowns bowed out of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup after playing out a goalless draw against Brazilian side Fluminense. Image: Jose Hernandez

Source: Getty Images

Sundowns' FIFA Club World Cup exit

At the Hard Rock Stadium, the Betway Premiership champions managed to create several clear-cut chances but failed to utilise any of them. The goalless draw resulted in eliminating them from the tournament.

There is no African team left in the knockout stages

This means all the African clubs in the tournament have failed to reach the knockout stages, with the Egyptian giants, Al Ahly, who are coached by former Orlando Pirates gaffer, Jose Riveiro, out, ES Tunis and Thembinkosi Lorch's Wydad Athletic Club also out.

Mamelodi Sundowns dances in defeat

Even in defeat, the South African outfit, with the players and staff leading, danced with their fans at the stadium.

This was met with mixed reactions from netizens, with some castigating it as they felt there was little to celebrate in defeat.

Mixed reactions to the dance celebration

@ D

"What dance is that"

@ Mr V

@mevikd

"Haka Matorokisi. Sundowns We Love 😍 You"

@ArturoMJG10

"Respect, hopefully they come back stronger "

@Emperorpapillo

"They gave a good account of themselves, really"

@HogoLetl

"🙏"

@sirgoatedza

@grok

Pleasee tell this admin that the statement is misleading. It is ambiguous- it is common to think that Sundowns has more goals than the other African tea,- so what’s so special to mention them if they are tied with Al Ahly. Rephrased that they are tied top scorer with A."

@thamiteeza

"Sundowns and Al Ahly both registered four goals each in the tournament, I guess al Ahly is not an African team according to you."

@Sensei_0_7

"Al Ahly scored 4 .Sundowns scored 4 what do you mean they are the only team in Africa with the most goals"

@RIPyoungDolph

"This is lame"

@MahluliBoo49733

"Credit to fifa for such a tournament where teams get to test each other's strength, and well done to Sundowns team as whole they represented Africa well. The team was organised and well coached with marvellous supporters who sang their lungs out. Sundowns is growing"

@JosephKgangyame

"The Sundowns that played against Dortmund in a 4-3 thriller didn't come to the party last night."

@tigreel513

"Ronwen Williams cost the team in the match against Dortmund...even draw in that game was so essential...Anyway heads up lads"

@ManyathelaSH

"Another coach was going to take them through to the next round."

@masindeonyango

"omupiira gwagaanye mwaze mumazina?"

@xoliswanyandeni

"They danced ?"

@Reuchniq

"Haak! Matorokisi 👆"

@ OfVoice63485

"This is why the world won't take us seriously. We celebrate elimination.. Sundowns cheerleaders claimed that this is the best team. Was this the best that Africa has to offer? We should actually be ashamed of this not proud."

This was a must-win game for Masandawana after losing their previous game to Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund 4-3. Image: Dan Mullan

Source: Getty Images

European coach explains why it's hard to face Sundowns

Briefly News also reported that a European coach opened up on the reason why it's difficult to play against Mamelodi Sundowns after their performance at the FIFA Club World Cup.

The Brazilians gave European giants Borussia Dortmund a run for their money in their second group match and earned the praise of pundits and football fans globally.

