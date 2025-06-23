Mamelodi Sundowns will face Fluminense in their last group game at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup after losing against Borussia Dortmund in their second fixture.

The Premier Soccer League giants began the competition with a win against Ulsan Hyundai, but are third in Group F behind Fluminense and Borussia Dortmund.

Miguel Cardoso has been told three things his team need to do to get all three points against the Brazilian side.

What Sundowns must do to get a win against Fluminense

Moses Mbogo, in an exclusive chat with Briefly News, listed some of the things Sundowns need to do against Fluminense.

“Mamelodi Sundowns should’ve gotten something out of their last match, but they were blown away by Dortmund's experience," he said.

"The match against Fluminese will be a difficult one no doubt, but Sundowns must be very tactical in their approach.

"Sundowns need to control the possession and dictate play in the midfield. Fluminense also plays a possession-based style, which means Marcelo Allende and Teboho Mokwena would be pivotal in disrupting the Brazilian side's rhythm.

"They also need to maintain a defensive solidity. They need three points and not a draw which Ronwen William and Grant Kekena must ensure a compact defensive shape.

"They will also need pacy forwards who can exploit counter-attacking opportunities in the match," he added.

"Fluminense will come all out to get a goal, and Sundowns can capitalize on that by counter-attacking them. The pace of Iqraam Rayners and Lucas Ribeiro Costa can stretch Fluminense's defence, creating goal-scoring opportunities."

