FIFA CWC: Jobe Bellingham States Why Borussia Dortmund Struggled Against Sundowns
Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jobe Bellingham has pointed out the reason the Bundesliga giants struggled in their 4-3 win over Mamelodi Sundowns at the FIFA Club World Cup.
The German side came from a goal down to defeat the Premier Soccer League giants, with South African international Ronwen Williams making a costly error in the match.
The Brazilians currently sit third in Group F, with one win out of two, while Dortmund and Fluminense are levelled on point.
Bellingham explains why Dortmund struggle against Sundowns
Bellingham, who recently joined Dortmund, said the weather made it difficult for them to have a good game against Sundowns.
“The conditions made it so difficult, especially for us as a European team,” said Bellingham during the post-match press conference.
“They [Sundowns] play a fantastic game, and I’m sure they are used to that kind of weather. But it is something we gonna have to adapt to as the tournament goes on.
“And these are just the demands of this competition. So, it was really difficult. In a game like that, you have to [find solutions], try and play fast.
“I think eventually in the game, we did much better and we can build on it.”
