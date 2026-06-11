A Chinese social media influencer who sells iPhones online has gone viral after South African followers sent him a Hart pot, with the Facebook post melting hearts across the country.

Pictures of the influencer sourced from Facebook. Images: Jack Mabaso

Source: Facebook

Jack Mabaso, known for his love of South Africa, shared the heartwarming gift on Facebook and said the pot represents solid friendship across 10,000 kilometres. The post flooded with hilarious and wholesome reactions from Mzansi.

Mabaso did not just receive a cooking pot. He received something that holds deep meaning in millions of South African homes.

The Hart pot is not just any cookware. It is a symbol of the South African kitchen, trusted by families for generations and found in homes from Soweto to Stellenbosch.

A pot with more than 130 years of SA history

Hart was originally founded in 1892, starting out in light metal pressing and aluminium homeware production. The brand has been producing high-quality aluminium cookware for South African kitchens ever since, with the slogan “Home is where the Hart is.”

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In 1989, Hart merged with Hendler & Hendler to form Hendler & Hart, cementing its place as South Africa’s leading homeware producer. Today the pots are sold at major retailers including Shoprite, Pick n Pay, Makro and Checkers nationwide.

When Mabaso opened his gift on camera, he was visibly moved. He called it love and friendship. South Africans called it something else entirely.

The comments section turned into a national ceremony. One person told him to remove the handles to unlock “Pap God” mode. Another said the pot had not reached Super Saiyan level until the lid sits properly. The famous slogan came up more than once in the thread.

The consensus, however, was clear. Mzansi had spoken, and Jack Mabaso had officially been welcomed home.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

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A TikTok review by a South African woman shared insights after using Takealot cast-iron pots for three months.

Source: Briefly News