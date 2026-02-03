A TikTok review by a South African woman shared insights after using Takealot cast-iron pots for three months

The reviewer broke down the cookware’s performance, touching on quality, versatility and everyday usability, while also noting a few drawbacks after regular use

Mzansi social media users weighed in with mixed reactions, sharing personal experiences and sparking wider conversation about affordable cast-iron cookware

A South African woman took to TikTok to share her honest three-month review of cast iron pots she purchased from Takealot, sparking interest among home cooks and bargain hunters online.

A South African woman reviewed Takealot cast-iron pots after three months of use. Image: @angie_bezar

Source: TikTok

In the video, posted on 7 October 2025, the content creator who goes by the TikTok handle @angie_bezar revealed that she bought the cast iron cookware set for under R1,000, a price point that surprised many viewers given the popularity and durability of cast iron pots.

The review focused on how the pots performed after regular use over three months. While @angie_bezar praised the overall quality of the cookware, she admitted that not every item in the set was a favourite. Referring to one of the pans, she explained that it was not non-stick, which affected how often she reached for it.

"This pan is probably my least favourite. It’s not non-stick, so I don’t like using it," she said while showcasing the pan in the clip, adding that aside from that, the pots were visually appealing and well-made.

She highlighted the versatility of the cast iron pots, noting that they could be used for baking, steaming food and preparing a variety of meals. According to her, the cookware proved easy to clean despite concerns many people often have about maintaining cast iron.

The reviewer also mentioned the weight of the pots, acknowledging that cast-iron cookware is naturally heavy. However, the social media user @angie_bezar shared that this became less of an issue over time.

"They are really heavy, but honestly, you get used to it over time," she explained.

Her review resonated with South African online viewers on TikTok, many of whom appreciated the honest breakdown of both the pros and cons. Several commenters expressed interest in purchasing similar cookware, while others shared their own experiences with cast-iron pots.

The video added to the growing trend of South Africans using social media to review affordable household items, helping consumers make informed decisions before spending their money.

A young woman from South Africa shared a TikTok video while creating content. Image: @angie_bezar

Source: TikTok

Mzansi shows interest in Takealot cast-iron pots

South Africans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the Takealot cast-iron pots, saying:

Makiti said:

"Tjo, I had them in cream colour. Never again. They are heavy and over time mine change colour inside due to the spices I use when I cook. Never again."

SiphiweMathonsi added:

"I have them in cream. Love them so much."

Novuyo Gugulethu expressed:

"They’re so pretty, mara, I cannot cook in non-stick 😂 I’m the drama."

Aunt T replied:

"That pan is perfect. I have the same pots; the pan must just get warm enough first."

Collins Dumisani commented:

"Super easy, I even use them for casserole meals."

Watch the video below:

