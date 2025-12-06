“I Think I Regret Buying This”: Woman Shows Off Her Takealot Shoe Cabinet

TikTok user @_nyamukamadi shared that she had bought a shoe cabinet from the South African e-commerce company Takealot

She revealed that she regretted adding the item to her online shopping cart and ordering it, explaining her reason

Members of the online community gathered in the post's comment section with questions about the woman's online purchase

A local woman shared why she regretted buying a shoe cabinet from Takealot.

Source: UGC

A woman took to her TikTok account to share with the public that she had purchased a R1 500 modern shoe cabinet from the popular online store Takealot. However, she also shared that she was two-minded about what she had ordered for herself.

@_nyamukamadi posted the video showing the shoe cabinet on 5 November, 2025. In the clip, the item had three shelves hidden inside, which exposed the shoes when the shelf was pulled out.

In her post's caption, the woman wrote:

"I think I regret buying this, but it will have to do for now."

When a social media user asked why she regretted her online purchase, the woman explained:

"It's flimsy. It's going to fall apart when I have to move, and I love it, shem."

South Africans react to woman's Takealot shoe cabinet

At the time of publication, not many social media users had gathered in the comment section to discuss the woman's purchase. However, some of those who did wondered why the shopper had second thoughts about the unique item.

The online crowd shared their questions about the shoe cabinet.

Source: Getty Images

@shortsightedbeing hoped to get a similar piece of furniture for something completely different and wrote to @_nyamukamadi:

"I want one for my baby clothes."

@_nyamukamadi replied to the TikTok user:

"They won't fit, mama. It's designed for shoes."

@bonita_.t saw the beauty in the cabinet and pleaded:

"Please give it to me."

@_nyamukamadi responded to the app user:

"I'm going to keep it until I move out."

@mrs.phiwebayana added under the post:

"It’s so beautiful, and I love how you styled it."

A curious @vuyolwethum_ asked in the comment section:

"How many pairs of shoes can it take?"

The Takealot shopper answered:

"I put 12 pairs of sneakers inside, and each drawer has a little space left where I was able to squeeze in two pairs of flat shoes."

Watch the TikTok video posted on the woman's account below:

