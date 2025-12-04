A young woman named Cypress shared a TikTok video where she showed her South African friend the Grand Canyon in Arizona, United States

The man, who was on top of the massive rocks, was unimpressed with what he saw, which he made known

Members of the online community agreed with the Mzansi man's comical reaction and expressed their thoughts in the comments

A South African man's reaction to the Grand Canyon humoured the online crowd. Images: @cypresspaternoster

Source: Instagram

A woman from the United States shared that she had shown her South African friend the Grand Canyon in Arizona. However, the famous American landmark didn't impress him much.

On 10 November, 2025, TikTok user Cypress uploaded a video that panned over one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World, showing how breathtaking it looked on camera. The clip ended with the South African man, who simply stated:

"It's just a f*cking hole."

Cypress humorously captioned her post:

"He’s uh... more of a beach person."

The Grand Canyon, which is 4 926 km², is layered with red rock that reveals millions of years of geological history. Image: Tim Hart

Source: UGC

Comical reaction to Grand Canyon amuses the internet

The viral video, which garnered over six million views, prompted thousands of members of the online community flocking to the comment section. Many people laughed at the man's reaction to nature's beauty, while others joked about what could be found in South Africa.

@cheryzelvenkat_14 stated with a laugh:

"We’ve got potholes bigger than that, bud."

@empathicllama9 wrote in the comment section:

"I mean, if bro is from Cape Town, I don’t blame him. He has Table Mountain right there."

@quasarnightinscale said to the online community:

"To be fair, I'm pretty sure I'd have the same reaction if I went to the Grand Canyon. It's very pretty, don't get me wrong, but what do I do when I'm done looking at it?"

@maloriepaine could relate to the man and wrote with a chuckle:

"I have tried to explain to so many people how underwhelming the Grand Canyon was, and people looked at me like I was crazy. This was my reaction, too."

@sarahlynnmcgirk, who seemed to be from the area, shared:

"Anytime we have people come to visit us and say they want to go see the Grand Canyon, I always warn them that it’s a big hole in the ground! You’ll just walk up, say, 'Yep, that’s a big hole,' and then we can go get lunch."

@42in47mouf had a different opinion and added under the post:

"I've travelled to four continents. Grand Canyon is the most breathtaking thing I've seen."

Watch the TikTok video posted on Cypress's account below:

