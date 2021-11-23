A wealthy teacher in India, Anand Prakash Chouksey, has built a house modelled on the popular 17th-century tomb, Taj Mahal, for his wife, Manju Shah

The man revealed that the house took him three years to build and it is a symbol of the deep love he has for Manju

Like the original Taj, the house has marble flooring and a dome that is 27ft high in a bid to serve as a perfect replica

A very rich Indian teacher, Anand Prakash Chouksey, has built an exact copy of the popular Taj Mahal for his wife, Manju Shah, saying that it is a representation of his love for her.

The house which is made of marble flooring covers 10,000 sq ft. Looking like the 17th-century Taj building, the house has a dome, Daily Mail reports.

Manju got a Taj Mahal mansion replica from her husband Anand Prakash Chouksey. Photo source: Daily Mail

I want it to be different

Though it is not as big as the building it was modelled after, it has four bedrooms, a library, and a hall. It took the man three years to build.

Anand who never told the media how much it cost him to build the house said that he wanted it to be the talk of the town and different from many others out there, Indian Today.

Many love the house

The building’s dome is 29ft high with large towers. The couple who have two children in their 20s was only able to move into it earlier this year.

Since they moved in, tourists have been swarming around the house to take pictures. About-to-weds also come to get their pre-wedding photoshoots done.

It should be noted that the original Taj Mahal in Uttar Pradesh was built by Mughal emperor, Shah Jahan, as a tomb for his wife who died in childbirth. The original Taj sits on a 42-acre land amid other historic buildings.

