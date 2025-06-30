Cape Town City has been officially relegated to the Motsepe Foundation Championship after losing to Orbit College, leaving the city of Cape Town without a Betway Premiership club in the coming season

Club owner John Comitis, in an interview, has hinted at buying another club's Premiership status to return to the top flight, as he did in 2015 when founding Cape Town City

Some PSL clubs could be seen as potential targets amid financial uncertainty and ownership speculation

Cape Town City Football Club has officially been relegated to the Motsepe Foundation Championship after losing to Orbit College last week. This result delivered a massive blow to the Western Cape, which will be without a Betway Premiership club next season.

Sponsors likely to pull out

The relegation could have serious financial consequences for the John Comitis-owned club. Cape Town City previously attracted reputable sponsors, but many could withdraw due to the reduced exposure that comes with playing in the second tier of South African football.

Although the club still has several sponsors on board, Comitis confirmed that they are likely to pull out if City does not play in the Premiership next season.

Promotion battle or short cut?

Speaking in a recent radio interview, Comitis acknowledged the tough road ahead if the club were to fight for promotion through the Motsepe Foundation Championship.

“The shortest route (buying a franchise) is the best route,” he said.

It's worth noting that Cape Town City was initially founded in July 2015 after Comitis purchased the Premiership status of Mpumalanga Black Aces. Now, he may be considering a similar move to quickly regain top-flight status.

Possible clubs for sale

With the possibility of buying a club’s status on the table, several PSL teams may fit Comitis’ ambitions.

1. SuperSport United

There have been persistent rumours about SuperSport United being up for sale, even though CEO Stan Matthews has repeatedly denied them. However, the club is owned by MultiChoice, which is facing financial pressure due to subscriber losses. Continuing to run a football club may no longer be a feasible option. The uncertainty around the club's future remains high.

2. TS Galaxy

TS Galaxy is facing deep financial problems, made worse by FIFA sanctions related to a contractual dispute with Liberian midfielder Jegbay Morris Konneh. Owner Tim Sukazi has faced increasing financial pressure in recent months. While a sale has not been confirmed, it may become necessary if the situation continues to worsen. However, any buyer would also have to inherit these challenges.

3. Marumo Gallants

Owner Abram Sello has a history of buying and selling club status, much like Comitis. Given his experience building clubs from the ground up, Sello might be tempted to sell his Premiership status and restart in the First Division. A deal with Cape Town City would not be out of character for the Gallants boss.

4. Orbit College FC

The club that defeated Cape Town City and earned promotion might also be a surprise candidate. Orbit College could soon realise the steep financial demands of top-tier football. Without major investment or provincial support from the North West, they may choose to sell their status and instead take over Cape Town City’s First Division slot. It could be a more sustainable long-term approach.

A new fight off the field

With Cape Town City now officially relegated, the next chapter in their journey could be decided in boardrooms rather than on the pitch. Whether Comitis will once again take the controversial route of purchasing a club’s status remains to be seen, but history suggests he’s not afraid to take bold steps to protect his vision.

