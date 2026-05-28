Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns each contributed eight players to Hugo Broos’s final World Cup squad

FIFA is yet to officially confirm the 2026 daily payout figure, but estimates place it between US$12,000 and US$15,000 per player per day

Sundowns could benefit even further through Ricardo Goss and Thapelo Maseko, who remain contracted to the club despite currently being out on loan

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Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns are set to receive over R100 million from FIFA's Club Benefits Programme. Image: BafanaBafana

Source: Twitter

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is already shaping up to be one of the biggest financial moments in Premier Soccer League history, with Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns set to pocket over 100 million combined through FIFA’s expanded Club Benefits Programme.

Both clubs contributed eight players each to Hugo Broos’s final 26-man Bafana Bafana squad for the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico. However, Sundowns will ultimately benefit financially from even more players, as Ricardo Goss and Thapelo Maseko remain contracted to the club despite currently being out on loan.

Under FIFA’s Club Benefits Programme, parent clubs may also receive a percentage of the compensation linked to players’ registration status during the covered period, potentially giving Sundowns financial benefits tied to 10 players overall.

FIFA compensates clubs for releasing players to represent their countries during the World Cup, with the governing body increasing the Club Benefits Programme fund from US$209 million (approximately R3.4 billion) in 2022 to US$355 million (approximately R5.9 billion) for the expanded 2026 tournament.

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FIFA yet to confirm official payout figure

FIFA has not yet officially confirmed the exact daily compensation amount clubs will receive for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

However, several reports and football finance estimates have put the expected daily payout at between US$12,000 and US$15,000 per player. At an exchange rate of R16.50 per US dollar, that translates to approximately R198,000 to R247,000 per player per day.

During the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, FIFA distributed US$209 million between 440 clubs, with teams receiving approximately US$10,950 (around R180,000) per player per day.

The sharp increase in the overall compensation fund for 2026 strongly suggests clubs will receive substantially more this year, even as the tournament expands from 32 to 48 teams.

“The compensation mechanism was designed to reward all clubs equally and transparently for the time that their registered players spend at the FIFA World Cup,” FIFA stated.

The governing body added:

“All players within a national-team squad are allocated an equal benefit amount, irrespective of their playing time at the competition.”

That means even unused squad members still generate revenue for their clubs.

Pirates and Sundowns dominate FIFA earnings

Orlando Pirates players selected for the World Cup include Sipho Chaine, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Relebohile Mofokeng, Evidence Makgopa, Oswin Appollis, Tshepang Moremi, Kamogelo Sebelebele and Thalente Mbatha.

Mamelodi Sundowns’ direct representatives include Ronwen Williams, Teboho Mokoena, Themba Zwane, Iqraam Rayners, Aubrey Modiba, Khuliso Mudau, Khulumani Ndamane and Jayden Adams.

With Bafana guaranteed at least three group-stage matches against Mexico, the Czech Republic and South Korea, some estimates suggest clubs could earn more than R6 million per player if South Africa remain in the tournament until the end of the group stage.

When the estimated earnings are multiplied across Orlando Pirates’ eight players and Sundowns’ eight direct representatives — with the possibility of additional compensation linked to Goss and Maseko — the combined payout for the two PSL giants could comfortably exceed R100 million.

Smaller PSL clubs also set for FIFA rewards

Kaizer Chiefs are expected to receive compensation through defender Bradley Cross, while clubs such as Polokwane City and Siwelele FC could also receive valuable financial boosts.

FIFA’s programme additionally rewards clubs where players were registered during the two years leading up to the World Cup, potentially creating earnings for development clubs as well.

“The success of every tournament also relies on the active collaboration and support of clubs from across the global football ecosystem,” FIFA explained.

Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns could receive over R100 million from FIFA after supplying players to Bafana Bafana’s 2026 World Cup squad. Image: BafanaBafana

Source: Twitter

Bigger rewards possible if Bafana progress

Bafana Bafana have already secured US$10 million (approximately R165 million) in qualification money from FIFA, along with a preparation grant reportedly worth US$2.5 million (approximately R41 million).

The expanded 48-team World Cup format has increased opportunities for African nations and clubs to benefit financially from the tournament.

For South African football, every extra day Bafana remain in North America could mean millions more flowing back into PSL clubs.

Hugo Broos explains Brandon Petersen's World Cup snub

Briefly News previously reported that Hugo Broos finally explained why Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen was dropped from Bafana Bafana’s final 2026 FIFA World Cup squad.

The Belgian coach said the decision was not based on Petersen’s quality, but rather on limited time to assess how the Amakhosi captain would fit into the squad environment. Broos admitted the final selections were only completed hours before the official squad announcement.

Source: Briefly News