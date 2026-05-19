Kaizer Chiefs have decided to keep Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef on their coaching staff despite the dismissal of head coach Nasreddine Nabi only six matches into the 2025/26 season.

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Although the club did not secure any silverware, Kaze and Ben Youssef played a key role in guiding Amakhosi to a third-place finish in the Premier Soccer League, which earned them qualification for the CAF Confederation Cup. However, their continental campaign fell short as they failed to progress beyond the group stage.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper coach Ilyes Mzoughi and fitness trainer Safi Majdi have received strong commendation for their work in their respective areas, with their performances standing out to the club’s hierarchy.

As a result, Kaizer Chiefs have moved to reward the pair with contract extensions as part of ongoing efforts to improve consistency and stability within the technical team.

On the status of other staff changes, Soccer Laduma reported that discussions are currently focused on Mzoughi and Majdi, both of whom are believed to have been offered two-year deals running from July 2026 to June 2028, although nothing has been formally signed yet.

However, there is still uncertainty surrounding Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef. According to reports, no formal decision has been made regarding their future, though developments could emerge before Chiefs’ final league match against Orbit College this weekend.

The publication further noted that while the decision to retain or release Kaze and Ben Youssef remains complex due to mixed results, the extensions offered to the other two coaches were based specifically on their individual impact in goalkeeping and player conditioning departments.

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With the PSL season drawing to a close, attention now turns to whether Kaizer Chiefs will maintain continuity with Kaze and Ben Youssef or opt for further changes within the technical structure.

Source: Briefly News