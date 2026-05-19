Bonko Khoza’s wife and the mother of his child, Lesego, has declared her support for her husband following Nirvana Nokwe's explosive allegations

The actress accused her Red Ink co-star of violating her on set, with the allegations leaving fans and industry peers deeply divided

Breaking her silence, Lesego reacted to the claims shortly after her husband released a formal statement addressing Nokwe's accusations

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Bonko Khoza’s wife broke her silence amid Nirvana Nokwe's explosive allegations. Images: bonkokhoza, nirvananokwe

Source: Instagram

In the wake of a scandal that has left the local entertainment industry divided, Lesego Khoza has presented a united front with her husband, Bonko Khoza.

On 16 May 2026, actress Nirvana Nokwe accused the actor of violating her on the set of Red Ink in 2023. She claimed that although Khoza acknowledged his actions, no action was taken by production executives, and the case was merely swept under the rug.

Breaking her silence shortly after the actor released a formal statement on 18 May, addressing his former co-star's heavy accusations of on-set misconduct, Lesego made her position clear.

Taking to her Instagram story, the mother of one reshared her husband's statement with her followers, a silent yet powerful move that spoke volumes to fans and critics alike, effectively shutting down speculation about where she stands amid the escalating scandal.

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Bonko Khoza’s wife, Lesego, declared her support of her husband after Nirvana Nokwe accused him of sexual assault. Images: bonkokhoza, nirvananokwe

Source: Instagram

In his statement, Khoza denied Nirvana's accusations, insisting that her version of the truth was distorted. The actor maintained his innocence and detailed his version of events.

He highlighted that although the proper channels were followed to ensure both his and Nokwe's safety, he was shocked to learn that she had gone to the authorities, which turned it into a classic he-said-she-said incident as alleged witnesses remained silent.

With his wife, fans and several industry peers on his side, Bonko Khoza finds himself with a strong support system even as the wider public remains deeply divided over the heavy allegations.

See Lesego Khoza's post below.

Bonko Khoza’s wife, Lesego, reshared her husband's statement on her Instagram page. Image: lesegokhoza_official

Source: Instagram

What happened between Bonko Khoza and Nirvana Nokwe?

Days after accusing her Red Ink co-star of sexual assault, Nirvana Nokwe launched a petition calling for stricter safety rules and better protection for actors

co-star of sexual assault, Nirvana Nokwe launched a petition calling for stricter safety rules and better protection for actors She announced her retirement from acting, citing that the entertainment industry had "broken her" and that she did not want to ever be told that her body is not her own

Bonko Khoza maintained his innocence in a statement and received widespread support from industry peers like Ayanda Borotho and Lerato Mvelase

In his statement, Khoza accused his former co-star of having framed others in the same manner. Nokwe challenged him to name the individuals so she could either confirm or deny his claims

She would later leak a disturbing audio recording of herself detailing the incident to law enforcement officials, effectively silencing the questions of whether she had opened a case against Khoza

Rami Chuene issues urgent wake-up call to fellow actors

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Rami Chuene's advice to fellow creatives, urging them to read their contracts.

She highlighted the importance of actors understanding the laws and their rights to avoid possible exploitation.

Source: Briefly News