Rami Chuene urged fellow actors to read their contracts and familiarise themselves with the laws in the entertainment industry to avoid problems in the future

Known to often advise her followers and share her knowledge of the entertainment industry, the actress said it was important for people to equip themselves with knowledge outside of what is required of them

Her message struck a chord with many of her peers and followers, who took to the comment section to share praise and their experiences

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Rami Chuene issued a wake-up call to fellow creatives. Images: ramichuene

Source: Twitter

Veteran actress Rami Chuene has issued a crucial wake-up call to the South African entertainment industry, warning fellow actors to familiarise themselves with legal frameworks and contract fine print before signing their rights away.

On 18 May 2026, the actress, famous for her roles in The Queen and How to Ruin Christmas, strongly advised her colleagues to diligently study their contracts and understand industry laws to protect themselves from exploitation and future legal battles. She highlighted a major trap that many creatives fall into when handed a new project: skipping straight to the financial terms while ignoring the legal obligations. She strongly urged actors to read every single page of their paperwork.

"We all run to the duration and remuneration parts, then sign. Please, please read your parts, the producer’s parts and the channel’s parts. Know your rights, obligations and responsibilities."

The 50-year-old star advised creatives to treat their contracts "like a novel" and to actively seek out legal advice or manager support to add protective clauses tailored to their personal, cultural, or religious needs.

Rami Chuene says it's pointless for creatives to complain to the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture if they don't understand the laws or their rights. Image: ramichuene

Source: Twitter

Chuene emphasised that marching to the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture is pointless if artists don't actually understand the laws. She urged performers to educate themselves before demanding industry regulation.

"We screw ourselves by not reading the FINE PRINT," she warned, adding that industry-wide change requires deep knowledge. "We can’t march to DSAC to fight contracts and laws we don’t know anything about. I’m not getting burned in the sun for nothing. Do we even know what the Performers' Protection Amendment Bill is all about? Let’s equip ourselves."

Never one to shy away from sharing harsh industry truths and addressing corruption, Chuene tackled the industry's biggest unspoken fear: being blacklisted for speaking out. She boldly advised her peers to choose their livelihoods over trying to be popular, reminding them that production houses cannot blacklist everyone if they stand together.

Her message arrives on the heels of actress Nirvana Nokwe launching a petition aimed at regulating the entertainment industry and protecting artists' rights, after she accused her Red Ink co-star Bonko Khoza of violating her on set.

The timely advice from Rami Chuene has ignited a massive wave of engagement online, with industry peers and followers applauding her leadership.

See Rami Chuene's post below.

Social media reacts to Rami Chuene's advice

Rami Chuene's resonated within the entertainment community, sparking an essential debate on the timeline.

Podcaster and former radio personality Sol Phenduka agreed:

"Yeah, it's 2026. You can even get A.I. to read it and ask for all the shady clause and what it means to you. No excuses, really."

alizwa_mendy said:

"This! Nothing beats knowing your contractual rights! This also prevents you from fighting things you agreed to on contract because then the production will have your head over 'breach.'"

BoityBell added:

"Not only artists, but every employee. Companies are exploiting employees in the name of 'team work.' Again, I am not saying don’t expand your horizons by learning a new skill."

Bonko Khoza breaks his silence

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Bonko Khoza's statement following the allegations levelled against him by actress Nirvana Nokwe.

The former The Wife star shared his side of the story and sparked an intense debate on the timeline about his case with his Red Ink co-star.

Source: Briefly News