SAPS have removed a group of foreign nationals outside Durban Central Police Station after they camped there, saying they no longer feel safe in the town

Police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda explained their removal, saying repeated talks failed after leaders refused to move

Authorities insist the station is not a protest site and say order has now been restored

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SAPS explained the forced removal of immigrants from the Durban Police Station. Image: @SabcNews/X

Source: Twitter

DURBAN - The South African Police Service (SAPS) in KwaZulu-Natal has explained why officers removed a large group of foreign nationals who had been gathered outside the Durban Central Police Station for two days on 19 May 2026.

A group of immigrants gathered outside the police station to protest about their safety concerns, especially in light of the escalating anti-illegal immigration protests in the province. They claim they do not feel safe in Durban and say they cannot move around or work freely.

Videos shared on social media showed a tense scene as police moved in to disperse the crowd, with the group accusing officers of being heavy-handed.

See video from Sihle Mavuso of the group being dispersed here:

Police explain why the group was dispersed

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, SAPS Provincial Spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the situation escalated after continuous attempts to engage with the group’s leaders failed to yield cooperation, leaving police with no choice but to act in order to restore public order.

Netshiunda explained that a police station is not designated as a gathering site, but rather a safe space where members of the public seek assistance and report crimes, often requiring privacy and safe access. He added that the long stay outside the station was affecting normal operations, and some people even avoided the building because they thought it was under siege.

The police spokesperson also divulged that they had spent time negotiating with the group's leaders and trying to understand their concerns. However, talks failed when leaders reportedly refused to move, saying:

“We would rather die at the hands of police than move.”

Netshiunda further stated that officers also asked the group where they would prefer to be relocated to, noting that many of the individuals came from different areas, including areas outside Durban. He questioned why the group had chosen to converge specifically at Durban Central Police Station instead of reporting alleged threats at their nearest police stations.

“We also asked how we can assist if no cases have been opened at the relevant stations where they claim they are being threatened,” he said.

"There is peace in KwaZulu-Natal," says the police

Responding to broader concerns brought up by the interviewer about public order and recent anti- illegal immigration marches, Netshiunda shut down allegations of violence in KZN, stating that as police, they continue to ensure stability in the province.

“There is peace in KZN. We met with march organisers and found common ground that they would inform us of any marches and that police would carry out their duties if there is any criminality. Whoever is marching is doing so within the confines of the law,” he said.

KZN leaders meet over anti-illegal immigration protests

Previously, Briefly News reported that KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli and senior provincial leaders met with March and March organisers in Durban as concerns rose over ongoing protests linked to illegal immigration and recent unrest in the Durban CBD. According to information from SAPS, the meeting focused on the legality of protest action, as well as growing concerns about hijacked buildings, the issuing of business permits, and the employment of undocumented foreign nationals.

Source: Briefly News