A video captured a bold citizen who went out of her way to call out South African police officers after they broke the law themselves

The comical moment of an elderly woman interacting with SAPS in an unidentified location garnered attention from South African viewers

The moment of SAPS getting caught while slacking on the job amused South Africans and sparked discussions about the importance of accountability

A woman confronted SAPS for breaking the law in a TikTok video. Image: @triple_lc

Source: UGC

The law officers in South Africa are known for their generally relaxed attitude. The conscious citizen who took police officers to task because of their own carelessness when it came to maintaining law and order. The clip posted on 13 May captured the moment that an elderly woman went out of her way to help the environment by keeping the city clean.

In a TikTok video by @tripile_lc, a woman captured the moment that and olswe ady spotted police officers who littered. Randomly dropping rubbish in public spaces is officially illegal in South Africa. According to the National Environment Management Act, it is an offence which could lead to a fine or imprisonment for up to 60 days depending on the municipality. The elderly lady kindly let the police officers know that they littered,, and one of them promptly cleaned it up. Watch the video of the interaction with SAPS below:

How to report a SAPS in South Africa

Many people felt that the citizen was well within her rights to let the officers know that they were breaking the law. Viewers on tiktok applauded the woman for confidently leading by example. The government encourages the public to lodge complaints about police conduct, and serious matters are addressed by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID). Read the comments below:

South Africans applauded the SAPS officer who respected an elder. Image: South African Police Service

Source: UGC

Fazel applauded:

"My respect go out to the policeman, you are a real gem and have truly elevated your honour at the time when others tried to disgrace you well done."

Viper Protection Unit wrote:

"Respect for the aunty as well and nothing to laugh about in the video whoever recorded it. salute and honour."

user507969060873 said:

"I wish Ramaphosa of the ANC was like this police officer that if the people show you your wrong you rectify the mistake politely rather than being arrogant, you are a human, yet you serve the people. Be respectful. We appreciate a man of the law like this officer and thanks to Mama for standing up for the people 🥰"

DEMURE INVESTOR added:

"This is the South Africa 👏 🙌 we need 🥰I respect both of them."

LornaJasmine wrote:

"He didn't respect the environment bit had respect for an elderly and character to correct himself and actions. Respect."

Daneattwood Lee wrote:

"Salute to the officer as well for admission of guilt 🥰."

Other Briefly News stories about SAPS

Many people thought it was hilarious to see an SAPS officer chasing a man and then tripping during the hot pursuit.

Another video of SAPS pursuing a man went viral, this time they were in a car, and the man running away was on foot.

A video of SAPS officers who were bonding during a work break in a TikTok video became a viral sensation created their own march drill.

Source: Briefly News