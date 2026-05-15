A car was hit three times during a terrifying highway crash on Malaysia’s NKVE highway

Police arrested a 26-year-old driver after the three-vehicle collision went viral online

Despite severe damage to all the vehicles, authorities confirmed nobody was injured

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A dramatic highway accident involving three vehicles has gone viral after footage showed one car being hit repeatedly within seconds. The shocking crash happened late at night on a busy Malaysian highway.

The visual showed moments after the accident happened. Image: @themalaymail

Source: TikTok

Police in Malaysia have arrested a 26-year-old driver following a terrifying three-vehicle crash on the New Klang Valley Expressway (NKVE) that was captured on camera and widely shared online.

The incident happened around 11pm on 9 May 2026 near kilometre 28 of the highway heading towards the Duta toll plaza. According to reports from Free Malaysia Today, the crash involved a Proton Inspira, a Proton Wira and a Toyota Hilux.

Authorities said the Proton Inspira initially lost control, skidded and came to a stop in the fast lane of the highway. Seconds later, disaster struck when another vehicle slammed into it. Before the situation could stabilise, a third vehicle crashed into the wreckage moments afterward.

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The impact from the repeated collisions caused all three vehicles to veer into the road barrier on the left side of the highway. Images and videos from the scene showed heavily damaged cars scattered across the roadway.

Proton Inspira driver arrested after multi-car highway pileup

Despite the terrifying nature of the crash shared by the account @themalaymail, officials confirmed that no injuries were reported among the drivers involved. Many online viewers described the survival of everyone involved as incredibly lucky considering the intensity of the accident.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief ACP Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa confirmed that the driver of the Proton Inspira had been arrested as investigations continue into the cause of the collision. Crashes involving stationary vehicles on highways frequently become more severe because other motorists have little time to avoid impact.

The picture showed a car that had been hit 3 times. Image: @themalaymail

Source: TikTok

Watch the TikTok video below:

People reprimand texting and driving

SepticSam🇨🇦 said:

“Just because you have a driver's license doesn’t mean you can drive.”

Yehuda asked:

“Do people not see ahead while driving? I can’t understand how that was possible.”

pepperonisoda joked:

“Driving can be really distracting from texting sometimes.”

Tsima asked:

“Do people not pay attention to the road?”

NCT_Safe Space asked:

“Are people not watching while driving?”

B.J asked:

“Is this just an automatic road where no one is driving the cars with no brakes?”

Thulz! said:

“At any given time, up to 90 per cent of the people driving on the same road as you are driving while either holding or using their phone. 📱”

Fryzz joked:

“Brakes were invented in 1898. People in 1897:”

Fabulous asked:

“Wait, don’t tell me those cars were made without brake pedals.”

Adf said:

“People need to learn to open their eyes when driving.”

Owen Tinashe said:

“People are busy with some things while driving.”

Glcmaps said:

“Fact-checking is needed. They've only made the Inspira for 17 years, so where would they get a 26-year-old one?”

3 Other Briefly News stories about car accidents

Source: Briefly News