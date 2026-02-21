Popular YouTube content creator, Ghost Hlubi, has debuted a new Lamborghini one week after he got into a car accident

The car, a Lamborghini, came after Khaya Hlubi, his real name, crashed his luxury BMW into a Toyota Corolla

Mzansi sang his praises, while a handful of people revisited claims made by his ex-girlfriend Seemah

The saying, 'Can't keep a man down,' applies to Ghost Hlubi, who has apparently copped a Lamborghini.

Khaya Hlubi made headlines when he crashed his luxury BMW into a Toyota Corolla on the streets of Johannesburg on Ghost on Wednesday, 11 February 2026.

A week later, Hlubi showed off his new set of wheels, and Mzansi wants to know where he gets the money for this.

Ghost Hlubi's new wheels

On Instagram, Hlubi teased his next YouTube video, which focused on his new wheels. A friend popped out and was in awe over Hlubi's new wheels, asking him how he quickly switched from a BMW to a Lamborghini.

Shortly after the accident, Ghost expressed relief that he was safe and unharmed.

"What can we say? Thank you, God, for Life," he wrote.

Fastforward a week later, people are sceptical about believing that he actually bought the car. Some say it is a rental, while others speculate that the accident was staged for engagement. Below are some of the reactions online:

mfana_ka_mbo asked:

"So, this is how its done?"

latinaprilis did not believe Ghost:

"I knew this was not a real accident, you were just chasing clout."

_jayyflacko stated:

"The change Ghost Hlubi is going to make for le ntwana, I remember it from Sasha Ghost elevated his game."

mthoko._.mthunzi asked:

"Where does this one get the money?"

somnyama_l_mokhali_ exclaimed:

"Your level is unmatched by local YouTubers ghost!"

dior.joyson stated:

"Nice, Urus sounds stock and new, tell them to add valvetronic pipes."

onlie_xin was sceptical:

"Number plate is all I need, this one is most definitely a rental."

doctor_msa doubted him:

"The boy knows he’s renting, lol."

thobreezy stated:

"You lucky boy, people got you there where you are right now."

Irvine.sibanda reacted:

"People need to stop being jealous. If it’s cheap to rent, just rent a simple Benz for two days, and let’s see."

Tyno106 stated:

"From BMW to Lamborghini, you are on. Ghost is on fure and nobody can keep up."

A list of Limpopo artists involved in car accidents in 2025

In a previous report from Briefly News, some Limpopo artists were involved in car accidents in 2025, including the likes of Shebeshxt and Makhadzi.

These odd occurrences left social media users wondering if the province was cursed. The accidents were eerily similar, and while many of the musicians survived, two of them were not as lucky.

Makhadzi was even given 10 weeks off, but she has since announced her return to the spotlight.

