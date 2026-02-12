South African YouTube content creator Ghost Hlubi was involved in a car accident, as suggested by reports on Wednesday, 11 February 2026

Khaya Hlubi, his real name, crashed his luxury BMW into a Toyota Corolla, and the videos from the accident scene have gone viral

The YouTuber has since broken his silence following the incident, and took to social media to share some of the photos from the incident

Ghost Hlubi has broken his silence following the car accident. Image: Ghost.hlubi

Source: Instagram

South African popular Content Creator Ghost Hlubi has now broken his silence following the car accident which took place this week.

The YouTube star crashed his red BMW into a Toyota Corolla, and the footage of the aftermath has been shared online. The videos show that both cars were significantly damaged. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Reacting to the accident, Ghost expressed relief that he was safe and unharmed.

"What can we say? Thank you, God, for Life," he wrote.

Mzansi reacts to Ghost Hlubi's accident

Although some fans are relieved, some people cannot help but think whether Ghost Hlubi actually owned the car or not. This is due to his past controversies surrounding rental cars, where he made it seem as though he purchased them.

"Imagine getting involved in an accident with a Toyota Corolla while you are driving a BMW that you rented. I'd call Seemah same time."

Below are some of the reactions from online users who wished the YouTuber a speedy recovery.

complaints.dep.artment stated:

"Alive to buy another one."

l_tido said:

"Godspeed. Strength to you, broski!"

officialmajorsteez reacted:

"Glad you are alive, boyzin."

ashmolora said:

"We gon be up again!! That’s fo sho."

serah.kacho shared:

"May the lord continue protecting you. We are glad that you didn’t get hurt."

young_a_mo replied:

"Sorry, king. You are still alive, that’s all that matters. You’ll come back stronger."

iam_thandazani_10 reacted:

"I’m sorry, my dawg, I just know the comeback will be too hard. Godiswithus."

zyler.worldwide hyped:

"He’s buying a beast of a car tomorrow. God is good, he’s alive. The come back is always stronger. What’s Important Now is that you’re well and safe."

plz.call_him.wodrii said

"Grootman @ghost.hlubi will be posting a video next week, 'bought the M5CS' I’m telling y'all. I know my role model!"

4g_juniors_ reacted:

"Life is more important, Ghostiiiii. You will buy another one. Weeeeell, since that is out of the way, how much would u want for those seats?"

Limpopo artists involved in car accidents in 2025

In a previous report from Briefly News, a few Limpopo artists were involved in car accidents in 2025.

Artists like Shebeshxt to Makhadzi left social media users wondering if the province was cursed. The accidents were eerily similar, and while many of the musicians survived, two of them were not as lucky.

