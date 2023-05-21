Content creator Seemah recently answered questions about her relationship with her ex-boyfriend Ghost Hlubi

She spilled the tea on her Instagram Live and even dropped a bomb that Hlubi never bought her Mercedes-Benz, as fans believed

Seemah said the video of her getting gifted with the car was fake and a strategy to get views on YouTube

Ghost Hlubi and Seemah have called it quits. Image: @ghost.hlubi

Source: Instagram

YouTube couple Seemah and Ghost Hlubi announced their break up a couple of days ago, and it seems all gloves are off even though they said the split was amicable.

Following the separation, Seemah told her Instagram followers that the relationship ended because she was more invested and wanted things to work more than Hlubi, reported TimesLIVE.

“I fought for that relationship more than he did. I was pushing for communication to work. I was pushing for so much to work. This thing of keeping quiet for five days is not right.”

Seemah also dispelled some misconceptions about their relationship during the Instagram Live. She said the video of her receiving a car from Hlubi last year was fake and was shot to boost their YouTube views.

"That guy, I must have acting classes with him. That video, got like one million views. It was that fainting. If I was like, wow baby, I love the car, it was just going to get 50k views. I was like a ride or die.

The Industry songstress said she came up with the idea to faint during the "surprise" to make the YouTube video more dramatic.

"I was even practising in my room how I was going to faint. And I think I fell twice... I figured if fell backwards I was going to hurt my head. If I fall forward, at least I can hold on like that, and it worked."

See a snippet of her Instagram Live below:

@silas_timoteus_ said:

"Not Seemah exposing everything about Ghost Hlubi after they broke up."

@JuanitaMazuba posted:

"I'm not surprised that her relationship with that Ghost Hlubi guy was a scam! To be honest we’ve been tired of this couple."

@kattiesy1 stated:

"Not Ghost Hlubi making content out of Seemah’s tears."

@onkabetseee added:

"Everything I've known about Seemah and Ghost Hlubi has been against my will."

@Mbali_Asia wrote:

"Seemah is gatvol of Ghost Hlubi. "

