Seemah is exploring her talent as a musician and surprised her fans that she signed with Sony Music Africa

The content creator released her first single, titled Industry a few days ago under the record company

Seemah made the announcement of her new song on social media and expressed her excitement and disbelief

Seemah released her single 'Industry' as a signed artist under Sony Music Africa. Image: @s.eemah_x

Seemah is a popular content creator with a massive audience on different social media platforms. She has more than 1.5 million followers on TikTok and 616 000 on Instagram.

The influencer has managed to leverage her social media influence to land a deal with Sony Music Africa as an amapiano artist.

Seemah released a song on Friday titled Industry, and the official audio is getting rave reviews on YouTube.

On the day she debuted her single, Sony Music announced their partnership on their socials and posted a teaser of her track:

"Welcome Seemah to the family, the social media sensation drops her debut single ‘Industry.’."

The content creator also promoted her song on Instagram and was in disbelief that she was officially a music artist. She said: "Wow, this feels like a dream."

People said in the comments that she is a jack of all trades and wondered what else she has in store for them.

@trapbaddiiee said:

"Ah they’re just handing out contracts to random people now."

@hydroglyphics_ asked:

"Yoh, why is the music industry always trying to irritate us? So sad because I know many people with outstanding talent."

@katleho_tshabalala_e mentioned:

"Signing contacts is outdated now she should just do her thing independently. Now the label is going to use her, these people never learn."

@skrrkingsaint stated:

"There's a lot going on here."

@thick_mammieworldwide wrote:

"I must say that I really look up to you and I’m so proud of you."

@stunner_gee_sa commented:

"I don't really listen to the yanos that much. Buh this right here is a banger."

@wittyall shared:

"Ba go tlogela shame Yoh this song is fire listening to it all the way from Northwest.

@lathitha3644 added:

"I knew the lyrics before it even dropped.❤️"

