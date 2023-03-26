A confident woman from Pretoria collected her degree like a boss, and her boldness made her a viral sensation

The gorgeous woman walked on the stage like a model before the dean conferred a qualification on her

Netizens virtually clapped for the brainy beauty in the comments section of the viral TikTok video

A woman from Pretoria strutted on stage to collect her degree and her video trended. Image: @naledi_mongale

Source: TikTok

Getting a tertiary education is a privilege in South Africa, and very few people get the opportunity to further their studies beyond High School.

One woman was overjoyed on her graduation day and made the most of the few seconds on stage before she was awarded a qualification.

Gorgeous woman posts viral video of graduation day

The woman wore a beautiful soft pink dress with high heels and strutted across the stage like a pageant queen fetching her crown.

She posted the epic moment on her TikTok page @naledi_mongale and more than 400 000 people viewed the video in one day.

Watch the stunner strutting on stage in the TikTok video below:

SA congratulates the viral woman on her achievement

@user4005425900501 said:

"If I don't walk like that during graduation, I might as well not go.‍"

@MoreteadiM mentioned:

"I wanna go back to school so I can make a 360 turn on my graduations. You look stunning."

@Jeremiah Nkululeko stated

"It's giving Naomi Campbell."

@rozzylaflare wrote:

"No, because this is how I’m walking to get my degree."

@Angel wrote:

"It’s the lady in the back hyping you up.You better walk!"

@Unbothered shared:

"This will be me on May 13th getting my Master's."

@Victorwoodz said:

"This just reminded me of why I left home for university."

@Mshiloa added:

"I'm going to practice this walk, I can surely ace this in 2 weeks right."

@Miss Huldah posted:

"She believed she could and so she did. Congratulations babe."

