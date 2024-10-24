Young Miko: Age, real name, net worth, and full biography

Young Miko's age has not stopped her from immersing in the spotlight. She has become one of the most listened-to artists across various platforms and is leading a new wave in the industry.

Young Miko is a singer and rapper who began uploading her songs online around 2018, although she has been singing for longer. She grew up in a music-loving home where her family members promoted various genres of music.

Profile summary

Full name María Victoria Ramírez de Arellano Cardona Nickname Young Miko, Female Bad Bunny Gender Female Date of birth 8 November 1997 Age 26 years old (as of October 2024) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Añasco, Puerto Rico Current residence United States of America Nationality Puerto Rican Ethnicity Puerto Rican Religion Christianity Sexuality Lesbian Height 5'5" (165 cm) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Siblings 2 Marital status Single Profession Footballer, tattoo artist, singer, rapper Net worth $500,000 Social media Instagram TikTok Snapchat X (Twitter) Facebook

Young Miko's age and early life

Young Miko's birthday is celebrated every 8 November. The singer is 26 but will celebrate her 27th birthday in November 2024, as she was born on 8 November 1997 in Añasco, Puerto Rico.

As a young girl, she began writing poetry while attending a Catholic school in Mayagüez, Puerto Rico. Sharing a challenge that most Puerto Rican artists have during an interview, as published on Pop Sugar, she said the following:

Puerto Rico is a difficult audience to captivate, very picky, and demanding. That's part of why so many major stars come out of the island. Puerto Ricans know how to distinguish quality right away, so the fact that they were the first to show love [to our project] put things into perspective.

What is Young Miko's real name?

Young Miko's real name is María Victoria Ramírez de Arellano Cardona. She is a Japanese manga and anime fan, which inspired her nickname. Miko is Japanese for priestess.

Career

The young rapper has been a music lover since childhood. Young Miko's family loves music, impacting her artistic journey. Her grandmother is a music composer and a pianist, while her father enjoyed English rock. In an interview with El Pais, she said:

My dad loved English rock. The Police. AC/DC, Pink, The Beatles, Bob Marley, Bon Jovi... I was very little, but that’s what we listened to in the car, I’d sing Hotel California without knowing what they were talking about. And my mom loved Spanish rock: Kany, La Quinta Estación, Julieta Venegas, Paulina Rubio, Maná... That’s my playlist almost every day.

Young Miko worked as a tattoo artist and used the nickname Samurai Miko. The young singer was a professional footballer who once played for Puerto Rico's U17 and U20 teams.

According to NYC TasteMakers, her foray into music started in 2018 when she bought a $100 worth of microphone and a Bose speaker to document her creative process. She downloaded beats from YouTube and started rapping her lyrics. She uploaded her debut tracks to SoundCloud.

Young Miko's first EP, Trap Kitty, was inspired by her exotic dancer friend, Riri. The work treated listeners to stories and experiences about the nightlife scene. Her most significant breakthrough came when 105 Freestyle was released. Shortly afterwards, she performed at the Choliseo Arena in Puerto Rico.

The rapper is unabashedly bold about her convictions, using her platform to promote the freedom and strength of the female gender. Some of Miko's songs include:

Riri

Karma

Anarchy

Miko

Demeanor (feat. FKA twigs)

(feat. FKA twigs) LGBT

Wako

Demeanor (with FKA twigs)

Young Miko's net worth

The artist's net worth, according to Gorilla Overview, is $500,000. She earns most of this from her career as a musician, rapper, footballer, and tattoo artist.

What is Young Miko's gender?

As published on Recording Academy, the rapper is biologically female but is emerging as a strong queer voice in the Latin rap scene. Addressing issues on whether Young Miko is gay, as published in Europa FM, she said:

My younger brother is gay and my dad watches Rupaul's Drag Race with my brother. I have never been a fake person, I have been very true to myself and my parents have always taught me that people can smell fake people....When I wrote I would say, if I like women, why would I write to a man, if that is not what I like.

Is Young Miko single?

She has not publicly stated whether or not she is seeing anyone. She scarcely posts about her private life on social media, so it is hard for netizens to interpret her posts online.

Frequently asked questions

Since fans caught the wave of Young Miko's musical skills, they have asked her questions. Below are some of them and the perfect responses:

How old is Young Miko? She is 26 years old.

She is 26 years old. How young is Young Miko? The artist is in her late 20s and will celebrate her 27th birthday in November 2024.

The artist is in her late 20s and will celebrate her 27th birthday in November 2024. Is Young Miko white? She is not white but Puerto Rican, which makes her Latina.

She is not white but Puerto Rican, which makes her Latina. Where is Young Miko raised? She grew up in Añasco, Puerto Rico.

She grew up in Añasco, Puerto Rico. Why is Young Miko famous? She is famous for her witty lyrics and for being one of the few openly queer artists in Latin hip-hop.

At a youthful age, Young Miko's talent has drawn several music lovers to her artwork. She is unapologetic about her approach to her creative process and values family support the most.

