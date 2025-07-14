The Department of Human Settlements in KwaZulu-Natal has spent over R100 million providing residents left homeless by devastating floods

The province has this year been battered by floods, which left hundreds homeless and stranded

The province's Human Settlements MEC, Sboniso Duma, said that the government will renovate a building purchased from a state-owned entity for this purpose

MEC Sboniso Duma said the government spent millions providing flood victims with accommodation. Images: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Rajesh Jantilal/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

KWAZULU-NATAL — The KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Human Settlements, Sboniso Duma, said the department has spent millions to accommodate flood and disaster victims across Durban and will fix a building purchased from a state-owned entity to house flood and natural disaster victims in the province.

What did Duma say?

According to IOL, Duma said the province will renovate a building it purchased from Transnet to provide immediate housing relief for residents in the province left stranded by the recent natural disasters. The department purchased Montclair Lodge from Transnet for R33 million, which means that the department will no longer use private facilities.

Duma added that the department will appoint an engineer to conduct a basic assessment to determine how much refurbishment is necessary. The department will spend R39.2 million on the project, including the assessment.

Duma also said that the department will cut spending on private accommodation. This was because the owner of the Bayside Hotel evicted more than 189 people. After all, the department did not pay the owner.

Residents of Tongaat lost their homes in the floods in 2024. Image: Rajesh Jantilal/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

How much did gov spend on accommodation?

Duma said that the department has coughed out R185 million on six private accommodations across Durban to date and requires another R128 million to keep providing them with private accommodation.

Floods in KwaZulu-Natal

Recently, five bodies were recovered in the floods that affected the south of Durban in February 2025. The rains battered the area and left many people homeless. The government was forced to move people who lived in flood-prone areas.

The province's premier, Thami Ntuli, said the floods in March caused devastation after three bodies were found in the province. He visited the flood-hit areas and was concerned about the residents of Inanda who lost their homes due to the floods.

What did South Africans say?

Netizens shared their thoughts on the amount spent on renovations.

Roshan Jaipa said:

"With that money, a house can be built for each victim. A minister will own the lodge after a year."

Werner Nel said:

"Lodge upgrade? That sounds dicey. So no permanent homes."

Sabel MP said:

"Just stop playing with lives."

IamMastaMynd said:

"We're gonna eat today lol."

