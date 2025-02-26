Disaster management workers recovered the bodies of five people who were swept away during flooding

The victims, including three children, were swept away in the Lamontville area following heavy rains

Several roads are affected and emergency services officials are working on rescuing any trapped people

Flooding in the Durban South area has claimed the lives of five people already, with many others affected by the heavy rains. Image: @Newzroom405

KWAZULU-NATAL – Tragedy has struck in the Durban South area as emergency services workers have recovered five bodies following heavy flooding in the area.

The area has been battered by heavy rains which led to destructive flooding, with emergency services from the Ugu District Municipality and Ray Nkonyeni Municipality on high alert.

Earlier five people, including three children, were reported missing in the Lamontville area after they were swept away by the heavy flooding.

Disaster Management teams on high alert

Officials have been busy throughout the night as rain continued to batter the area.

The Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) noted that they have received numerous calls from residents who are affected by rising floodwaters. The flooding has also affected roads, leaving motorists stranded.

Affected areas include the N2 Murchison, Umbango Bridge, Kwangwabe, Grace Low Level Bridge, Beach Garage and Nkongweni Bridge and OK Foods and Pharmacy in Margate.

You can view some of the flooding HERE.

CoGTA MEC promises swift action

Addressing the current crisis, CoGTA MEC, Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi assured residents that disaster response teams were working around the clock too. He noted that there were many trapped by the floods and officials were working on rescuing them.

“Our priority is the safety and well-being of our residents. We are working tirelessly to assist those affected by the floods and to lessen further damage,” he said.

* This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.

