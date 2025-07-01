Slik Talk slammed Enhle Mbali for allegedly fumbling her marriage to DJ Black Coffee, saying she won’t find another wealthy man at 37 with two kids

DJ Black Coffee and his new girlfriend, Victoria Gonzalez, recently posted a video that renewed debate about his messy divorce from Enhle

Social media reactions were divided, with some supporting Enhle for leaving a cheating husband, while others claimed she lost out on a rich and successful man

Outspoken YouTuber Slik Talk has shared his two cents on Enhle Mbali and DJ Black Coffee's messy divorce after the DJ's Venezuelan girlfriend shared a loved-up video in matching outfits.

Slik Talk weighed in on DJ Black Coffee and Enhle Mbali's divorce. Image: @enhlembali, @realblackcoffee and @sliktalk

Source: Instagram

Enhle Mbali found her name popping up on social media after DJ Black Coffee's girlfriend, Victoria Gonzalez's posted with the Grammy winner. The controversial couple showed off their matching outfits and a little PDA in the now-viral video.

Controversial YouTuber Slik Talk weighed in on Enhle and DJ Black Coffee's divorce after the video went viral. He said the Slay actress fumbled because she may not be able to secure a man as rich as DJ Black Coffee due to her age and two sons.

Speaking in a video shared by @ThisIsColbert on X on 30 June 2025, Slik also accused Enhle of allowing the people on social media to gas her up into leaving her marriage, without realising that she had a lot to lose. He said:

“You’ll never ever in your life get a Black Coffee again—where are you going to get a Black Coffee at 37 years old with two kids?”

Slik Talk's video about Enhle and Black Coffee divides fans

Social media users shared mixed reactions to Slik Talk's video. Some agreed that Enhle Mbali should have turned a blind eye to DJ Black Coffee's infidelity because he is rich.

However, many applauded Enhle Mbali for leaving a man who disrespected her during their marriage, despite his financial status.

@_babybearr said:

"Why would Enhle want Black Coffee again? He is a cheater, disloyal, unfaithful, absent, and rich! The only reason you all keep dragging Enhle for leaving him is because he’s rich. Nothing else matters to u but money. Yet, on the other hand, u drag women for dating men for money. Clowns!"

@Whyyebolip commented:

"To say this on the same week Lauren Sanchez got married is crazy."

@jabumamba3 wrote:

"For the 1st time, I agree with Slik-Talk aka makhulumanjalo🤷🏿‍♂️🤣🤣"

@llalatwa commented:

"You guys are crazy, this man has been impregnating women left, right, and centre. There was no marriage to hold on to."

@TazzBash said:

"True. Who leaves a man who makes $100 million a year😂. The worst part she was a part of his journey before he was Black Coffee. Now another woman enjoys your hard labour. She was dumb."

Mzansi applauds Enhle Mbali for leaving a cheating husband despite his wealth. Image: @enhlembali

Source: Instagram

Enhle Mbali claims she never cheated on DJ Black Coffee

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that in her interview with radio personality Relebogile Mabotja, actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa spoke openly about her marriage to Black Coffee, their messy divorce, infidelity, and why she decided to walk away.

In an X video clip shared by @ThisIsColbert, Enhle denied cheating on her estranged husband, Black Coffee. The Blood Legacy star said she remained faithful to him; however, he failed to do the same.

