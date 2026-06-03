Simphiwe Dana Speaks About Hair Scandal, SA Suggests She’s Talking About Nomzamo Mbatha
- South African singer Simphiwe Dana recently revisited the hair scandal, where she called out certain people for stealing her ideas
- Online users suggested that she was talking about Nomzamo Mbatha, after she previously called her out and the Shaka iLembe crew
- This followed Dana's rant, where she accused Shaka iLembe and Nomzamo Mbatha of appropriating her hairstyles
South African jazz songstress Simphiwe Dana has revisited the hair appropriation scandal during her interview with Engineer Your Life host Lungelo KM.
In July 2025, the Ndiredi singer put Nomzamo Mbatha and the Shaka iLembe production team on blast, accusing them of copying her Afrocentric hairstyles and not acknowledging her.
"I'm now fed up with brands appropriating my style. The least you can do is acknowledge where you got the ideas from. I'm talking to you, Shaka iLembe and Nomzamo Mbatha. The other sister I won't mention. It started here. Appreciate, don't appropriate," Dana said at the time.
Now, in her recent interview, Dana has further amplified her cries, saying she expected a shout-out from a certain South African star during her international red carpet moments.
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Simphiwe doubles down on claims about Nomzami Mbatha
In her interview, Dana stated that she set the trend of Afrocentric hairstyles in 2022, in collaboration with a hairstylist.
"I started doing these hairstyles in 2022, when I worked with a hairstylist to come up with different hairstyles. But now I had a particular issue with one person, because she started dressing like me and doing my hairstyles, going to red carpets in New York dressed like me. They must acknowledge me. You can't steal someone's entire brand without acknowledging them," she remarked.
Dana then said Nomzamo Mbatha was interviewed on the red carpet in New York and asked about her inspiration behind her look. Mbatha credited someone else, but Dana boldly stated that she was wrong for that.
"But instead of acknowledging me, she chose to stop wearing the styles completely. But that's not what I was saying. I only said, acknowledge me," she added.
Watch the clip shared by KingMntungwa below:
Mzansi calls out Simphiwe Dana
Below are some of the reactions online:
@CphaSpain shared:
"Women are full of drama, in my entire life I've never heard a man talking about haircuts, dreads, etc. 'I invented that Haircut, it's mine.' Ridiculous."
@Linghe_Xing asked:
"Why doesn’t she just say who she’s talking about so the who can say what they want to hear, maybe."
@GracyMosetlha stated:
"Nah, man, Simphiwe Dana has a problem. Not only is she wearing it like this, but she is also doing her hair like this. Others are not on social media. How can she think the person imitates her? Hai man."
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The actress's look stole the show and turned heads so much that the commentary on social media is loud
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Fans and internet users gave the actress her flowers, while others gave their honest reviews of the outfit
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Source: Briefly News
Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University of Technology (2019). She has 7 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist, having worked at Africa New Media Group, writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of training from the Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za