A viral post questioning whether a massive mansion belonged to Sizwe Dhlomo or Tyler Perry caught the broadcaster's attention

Sizwe Dhlomo set the record straight on the mystery property, but his response raised even more eyebrows

Mzansi reacted to the broadcaster's candid revelation about his land ownership in KwaZulu-Natal

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Sizwe Dhlomo revealed details of his KZN property. Image: sizwedhlomo

Source: Instagram

Broadcaster Sizwe Dhlomo has once again given Mzansi a glimpse into his world, and this time it was not intentional. After a viral post asked followers to guess who owned a sprawling mansion, Dhlomo stepped in to correct the record — and casually dropped a bombshell in the process.

The moment unfolded on Sunday, 26 July 2026, when X user @realnorma_kay shared aerial and exterior photographs of a grand estate, asking followers whether the property belonged to Dhlomo or American filmmaker Tyler Perry. User @BoltamotoSubs fanned the flames further by suggesting the estate was worth over $100 million (approximately R1.67 billion) and spanned more than 2,100 acres.

See the post below:

Sizwe Dhlomo reacts to photos of his alleged mansion

Dhlomo, who is known for being refreshingly open about his lifestyle and finances, was quick to respond. On Monday, 27 July 2026, the verified broadcaster replied directly to the speculation, writing:

"That's obviously Tyler Perry's house, but yes, I do own 860 hectares in KZN."

The two-part response did exactly what Dhlomo likely intended: it corrected the false claim about the mansion while confirming that his own property holdings are nothing to scoff at. The KwaZulu-Natal land revelation quickly became the talking point of the thread.

Mzansi reacts after Sizwe Dhlomo clears the air

Followers were equal parts amused and impressed by the broadcaster's no-nonsense reply. Below are some of the reactions:

@PheraPatlo wrote:

"😂😂😂😂…I like how you are so honest about your wealth, and it doesn't even sound like you are bragging. It's unlike the other brother (shotpan) saying that he owns 2 million worth of jewellery. It doesn't sound the same"

@m_segapo brought up a past incident:

"And they were dissing you with that overloaded plate of food at the wedding? 😂😂😂😂"

@thegistvillage kept it light:

"Borrow me one hectare bro 🌚"

@012Regg could not help but laugh at the delivery:

"🤣🤣🤣🤣The second part was not necessary, kodwa uSizwe angeke aniyeke."

@TshepangSello5 was less convinced:

"This comment without evidence is useless 😩"

Sizwe Dhlomo shared details about his KZN property. Image: sizwedhlomo

Source: Instagram

Where does Sizwe Dhlomo live?

Briefly News previously reported that Sizwe Dhlomo has kept details of his residence a secret despite flexing his lavish living surroundings numerous times.

He previously shared pictures of his multi-sport outdoor court, which was constructed on his property. The court features blue and red surfacing with yellow and white markings, and is suitable for tennis, basketball, and many other sports.

Source: Briefly News