Tyler Perry and Diddy, along with media mogul Byron Allen, had big business plans together

In a 2023 interview, Diddy shared details of the plan and emphasised unity among powerful Black entrepreneurs

Meanwhile, social media users unearthed an old video of an actor making damning allegations seemingly against Tyler Perry

Diddy and Tyler Perry had major plans before he was arrested.

Source: Getty Images

Hollywood filmmaker Tyler Perry had huge business plans with Diddy, but they fell through after the hip-hop mogul was arrested on Monday, 16 September 2024.

Perry, who hogged headlines after being accused of sexual assault by one of his actors, had teamed up with Byron Allen and Diddy to grow their business portfolios.

Diddy and Tyler Perry had major plans before his arrest

Diddy outlined his vision in an interview with Billboard to celebrate the 10th anniversary of REVOLT, a company he co-founded. The Can't Nobody Hold Me Down rapper disclosed bold plans to turn REVOLT into a Black-owned media conglomerate by acquiring stakes in established businesses.

In the interview, Diddy disclosed that Byron Allen, Tyler Perry, and he wanted to acquire a sizeable stake in Paramount Pictures’ Black Entertainment Television (BET). The rapper, who is currently on trial, shared why he, Allen and Perry decided to join hands despite being competitors.

He explained the significance of purchasing a portion of BET from Paramount.

“We’re not going to be able to reach our highest level of success in the media world, like a Rupert Murdoch, if we don’t unify. Like me, Tyler Perry and Byron Allen. We have a responsibility because it’s like 15 of us getting money, but 10 billion people in the world,” Diddy told Billboard.

In the same interview, Diddy emphasised why acquiring a stake in BET was important.

“Having such a media platform is one of the most powerful tools in changing our trajectory,” he told Billboard.

Diddy and Tyler Perry wanted to collaborate before his arrest.

Source: Getty Images

Tyler Perry extends deal with BET

While the deal to acquire a stake in the media company didn’t materialise, Tyler Perry extended his non-exclusive multi-year content partnership with BET Media Group to 2028.

The new deal included renewals for Perry’s popular BET series, such as The Oval, in which Derek Dixon starred, and Assisted Living, among other TV shows. His BET+ shows were also renewed, while the company also ordered a new scripted crime drama series from Perry for BET+ titled Route 187.

Video of old allegations against Tyler Perry surfaces

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Tyler Perry came under fire after netizens dug up an old video of old allegations made by an actor.

Social media users unearthed allegations from December 2023 made by American actor Christian Keyes. Although Keyes never mentioned anybody's name, fans are certain that he was referring to Tyler Perry.

In December 2023, the Madea Goes To Jail actor went on a Facebook Live and spoke about an uncomfortable encounter he had with a “black billionaire movie producer with a distinctive voice.”

After the drama, Keyes never made mention of the video, ever. However, the report suggests that Keyes accepted a settlement to remain silent about the matter.

