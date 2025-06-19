Acclaimed director and filmmaker Tyler Perry is facing a massive R4.69 billion lawsuit, a legal battle that could take a toll on his fortune

As the lawsuit makes headlines, attention has shifted to Perry’s wealth, with his assets worth millions trending

Against the buzz, Briefly News dives into four of the most expensive things the Hollywood mogul owns

Director and filmmaker Tyler Perry is facing a R4.69 billion lawsuit filed by actor Derek Dixon. No doubt the lawsuit has since implicated his fortune in the mix.

With a career spanning years, Tyler Perry has been considered one of the biggest stars in the entertainment industry.

Media mogul Tyler Perry's mega-mansion trended online amid his legal woes. Images: tylerperry, mega_manors

He has won big not only as a director but also as a filmmaker.

Tyler Perry has also starred in a string of big-budget productions, which have cemented his status in Hollywood.

His recent woes have dragged her fortune into the picture. However, Briefly News connected the dots about four expensive things owned by the star.

A look at four expensive things owned by Tyler Perry

Atlanta's mega-mansion

Topping the list of most expensive things Tyler Perry owns is a multi-million-dollar grand estate in Georgia.

He has a mega-mansion in Douglasville just outside of Atlanta, Georgia.

Confirmed reports have it that it’s a short drive to his 330-acre Atlanta film studio, Tyler Perry Studios.

It boasts 40,000 square feet of living space with eight big bedrooms and 12 bathrooms.

Its notable amenities include a big lap pool and an airport runway.

Customised Gulfstream III Private Jet

Tyler Perry has splurged millions on a private jet like those before him.

Tyler Perry lives lavishly and is unapologetic about it. He owns a customised Gulfstream private jet. Only 202 Gulfstream III models were ever produced.

Reports have it that he has made modifications worth over $50 million.

The jet now boasts a state-of-the-art cinema room, dining area, lounge and a VIP bedroom. It has large cinema screens and Blu-ray players.

Tyler Perry Studios

In 2015, Tyler Perry acquired a 330-acre lot in the heart of Atlanta on the historic grounds of the former McPherson Army Base - now Tyler Perry Studios.

The studio is one of the largest production facilities in America, and around 40 buildings are on the National Register of Historic Places—a good set for films.

Tyler Perry Studios boasts twelve purpose-built sound stages and, according to Paramount, a quarter of a million feet of office space.

Private Island - White Bay Cay

A private island in the Bahamas, White Bay Cay, is also among his most expensive properties.

Reports have it that he bought the island as his 40th birthday gift and has since developed it.

According to confirmed reports, he has built a 14,000-square-foot Balinese-style mansion.

Tyler Perry’s island also boasts a spa, guest bungalows and a marina.

Derek Dixon takes legal action against Tyler Perry

Actor Derek Dixon filed a lawsuit against media mogul Tyler Perry. Images: tylerperry, derek_dixon

Despite his multi-million-dollar fortune making the headlines, Briefly News has since connected the dots about his legal woes.

Confirmed reports have it that actor Derek Dixon filed a lawsuit against Tyler Perry at the Los Angeles Superior Court in June 2025.

Some of the noted incidents date back to 2019 and 2021.

Dixon alleges a string of grave incidents, which include two assault incidents at Tyler Perry’s mega-mansion in Atlanta.

He also alleges two instances of inappropriate physical contact.

Tyler Perry’s message with Dixon leaked online

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that leaked chats between actor Derek Dixon and Tyler Perry made online rounds.

The now viral photos were first shared on X, formerly Twitter, and fans quickly flooded online with their two cents.

